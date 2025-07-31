Revolut Revs Up Future Audi F1 Team Signing On As Title Partner

The future Audi F1 Team and Revolut have joined forces in a landmark agreement that will see the global fintech company become the title partner of the team from the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship season onward.

The partnership unites two premium brands with a shared ambition to challenge convention and drive consistent innovation—both in motorsport and in global finance. The common goal of the partnership is to establish new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends, with unique experiences for a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts and exclusive benefits for Revolut customers.

As part of the agreement, Revolut business will be extensively integrated into the team’s financial operations. Fans will also benefit directly with Revolut powering seamless checkout solutions for team merchandise, ensuring a premium and intuitive retail experience.

“This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the future Audi F1 Team. We’re accelerating towards 100 million customers, and we’ll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport,” said Nik Storonsky, CEO, Revolut.

“As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport. With a shared outlook, global ambition and relentless drive for progress, this partnership will define what’s possible in Formula 1.”

“With Revolut, we have found a true partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition. This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport,” said Jonathan Wheatley, team principal of the future Audi F1 Team.

“From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team—delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

“Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand. We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement,” concluded Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and chairman of the board of Sauber Motorsport AG.

“In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”