Respect Victoria Challenges Harmful Masculinity In New Campaign Via The Open Arms & Array Productions

A new campaign from Respect Victoria, created by The Open Arms and Array Productions, encourages men to rethink what it means to be a man — for their partners, families, communities and for themselves.

The campaign, titled “What Kind of Man Do You Want to Be?”, invites men to reflect on the social pressures they’ve grown up with — to be tough, in control, unemotional, and dominant — and to choose a path that fosters equality, empathy and healthy relationships.

“There’s nothing wrong with what people perceive as traditional masculine traits like strength or independence,” Respect Victoria’s director of communications and community change, Jacquie O’Brien explains, “but when men feel that’s their only choice, it can lead to harm for them and others. This campaign is about giving voice to these pressures.”

The campaign draws on ‘Man Box 2024’ research into attitudes toward masculinity, undertaken by Jesuit Social Services. The study explores how rigid ‘rules’ of toughness, control, and suppressing vulnerability can contribute to violence and harm men’s mental health and relationships. The study found that men who most strongly agree with rigid social pressures are more likely to report having perpetrated violence, held attitudes that support violence, or experienced thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

The creative strategy for the campaign avoids preaching or moralising; instead it acknowledges the range of men’s experiences, and provides space for audiences to reflect on their own versions of masculinity so they can redefine what it could mean for them.

“In public discussions around gendered violence, we weren’t really hearing regular men speak up” says The Open Arms founders, Jess Lilley and Amy Hollier.

“So we thought, as a step toward encouraging men to have more open conversations around masculinity, why not ask them what they think? People lament the influence of the ‘manosphere’ online. Why not create something that comes from men to counter that?”

The campaign features 12 Victorian men aged between 20 and 45 sharing stories of pressures they feel, see and hear to conform to social expectations, and how they and those around them have responded in navigating a path toward their own version of ‘healthy masculinity’.

To create “What Kind of Man Do You Want To Be?”, The Open Arms enlisted Array Productions – renown for their people-first casting and production – and director Prad Sen. Of the production approach Array founder Raylene O’Hare says: “After an open Victoria-wide casting call and hours of video interviews, we filmed the twelve men in locations that are meaningful to their stories. Our dedicated production crew worked hard to create a supportive and trusting environment for the men to share their perspectives.”

Prad says he immediately recognised the pressures at the heart of the campaign: “I wanted to make something that didn’t set out to preach or admonish, but speak to the raw, intimate truths of pressure and expectations. To acknowledge the traps that we men put ourselves in without realising it.”

The social-first campaign will share individual stories via social channels in 30 second videos, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own attitudes, experiences and aspirations of masculinity. These stories will link back to Respect Victoria’s website for greater reflection and discussions on masculinities. .

The social campaign will be backed by cinema, press and outdoor later in the year, showing up where people are open to having these conversations. A long-form edit will be used in communities and schools as a tool for education and discussion.

This represents the first phase in a multi-phase approach to encouraging men and the broader community to challenge social scripts that can support or lead to gendered violence.

Respect Victoria is the dedicated organisation for the prevention of family violence and violence against women in Victoria. Their vision is a Victoria where everyone is safe, equal and respected.

