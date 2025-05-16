Resmed Champions Sleep Health As The Official Sleep Partner Of The Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour To Australia 2025

Resmed has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia.

The Tour brings rugby fans’ dreams to life over a six-week period. For the first time in 12 years, The Lions squad, alongside an estimated 40,000 fans, will battle it out with the Wallabies, Super Rugby Pacific teams, and exhibition sides in six cities across Australia.

As the Official Sleep Partner, Resmed will launch ‘Tackle Your Sleep,’ a digital and content focused campaign featuring legendary rugby players. The campaign takes a light-hearted look at serious sleep health issues affecting players and the fans in Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with the rugby legends sharing advice and tools to support better sleep. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep for the rugby players and fans, as the third pillar of health, alongside exercise and diet.

Poor sleep can take a serious toll on mental health, physical health, relationships, and daily performance. For athletes, it can impair optimal training, motivation, physical performance, and increase the risk of fatigue-related injuries. A study of 175 rugby and cricket players found that half were classified as poor sleepers, with many reporting significant daytime fatigue — highlighting how sleep hygiene and recovery routines can offer a real competitive edge.

Despite these known negative effects, Resmed’s 2025 Global Sleep Survey found that one in four people globally are choosing to live with poor sleep.

“Poor sleep affects every aspect of our lives, but the good news is there are steps we can take to improve our sleep health,” said Katrin Pucknat, chief marketing officer of Resmed.

“As the Official Sleep Partner of the tour, we’re excited to raise awareness about the powerful connection between sleep and athletic performance and inspire fans to think about the role that sleep plays in their own lives, while having some fun along the way.”

“The Lions are always seeking new ways to support our players and management team and sleep is a vital component of performance,” said Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions.

“Resmed adds another dimension to our acclimatisation and recovery strategies, ensuring the squad is primed to perform for the duration of the Tour. They will also be sharing insights to help travelling supporters stay well rested and in full voice for each fixture.”

“Resmed is a leader in their field and we’re incredibly pleased to welcome them as an official partner for this year’s British & Irish Lions Tour,” said Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh.

“Quality sleep is certainly important for our players to perform at their best but there’s no doubt good sleep is just as vital for all those celebrating and connecting throughout the Tour across Australia.”

The British & Irish Lions will play 10 matches in total, with three Test matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.