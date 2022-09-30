Research & Insights Agency Honeycomb Strategy Names Two New Recruits For Sydney Office

Research and Insights agency Honeycomb Strategy has announced the appointment of Sonja Ryals (lead image) as strategy director and Hannah Lemon (pictured below) as senior strategy consultant within Honeycomb’s Sydney team. The new roles further signify the Melbourne-based agency’s commitment to expanding across APAC.

Sonja Ryals joins Honeycomb after several years at The Behavioural Architects. Ryals brings extensive behavioural science capability to the Honeycomb team, rounding out the agency’s comprehensive research offering. Ryals will be stepping into a role as project lead, focused on ethnographic studies.

Hannah Lemon joins Honeycomb from WooliesX as senior strategy consultant. With extensive UX, quantitative and qualitative research experience, Hannah will be working across Honeycomb’s full-service offering.

Honeycomb’s founder and director Renata Freund said: “Our client base is expanding quickly across Australia and APAC, and these new hires signify our commitment to continue to grow and support our clients in these markets. We are excited to have these talented new team members onboard.”

“Our current focus as a business is ensuring we are attracting the best talent in the market by being an employer of choice. Our approach to people and culture isn’t one size fits all, it’s about understanding each individual’s unique needs and preferences and having the flexibility in place to allow for everyone to create their own ideal working environment. For some that means working from home, interstate or overseas, for others it’s flexible hours or the ability to take work sabbaticals. Mental wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do.”

Ryals commented “Working flexibly for Honeycomb Strategy allows me to work remotely almost 100% of the time. Like so many families, we were looking for better balance in our lives, better health and wellbeing for our family. Flexible and remote working is woven into the fabric of Honeycomb. It means I’m less tiered, I can do better work and I’m so much less stressed.”

Honeycomb Strategy are a finalist in the B&T Research Agency of the Year Award 2022, alongside Crowd DNA, Fiftyfive5, Havas Labs, Kantar and TRA.