Report: It’ll Now Cost Brands Up To $144K For A Sponsored Post With Nick Kyrgios

According to a new report by HypeAuditor, Nick Kyrgios turned into a more lucrative brand sponsorship influencer following the Wimbledon tournament.

With 2.9million followers on Instagram, HypeAuditor estimates that brands will need to cough up between $US40 000 and $US100 000 (that’s as much as $144,000 Aussie) per social media post if they are willing to engage him for marketing purposes.

Krygios increased his Instagram following by almost half (46 per cent) in the past month, during the Wimbledon grand slam tournament, gaining 916,000 new followers in just 30 days.

In addition to the 2.9 million Instagram followers, Kyrgios’s high engagement rate (ER), at 6.1 per cent, could be another benefit attracting brands to work with him in the future, despite his antics on court. ER on Instagram shows how good the quality of the posts is and how well an account interacts with its followers. A good Instagram ER is between two to three per cent and anything above three per cent is considered high engagement.

Nick Kyrgios is now streets ahead of other top Australian tennis players’ Instagram followings such as Ash Barty (516,000 followers), Thanasi Kokkinakis (262,000 followers) and Alex De Minaur (245,000 followers).

He has some catching up to do with international tennis stars such as Rafael Nadal (15.7 million followers), Serena Williams (15 million followers) and Novak Djokovic (11.1 million followers). But he outstrips players much higher in the 2022 Men’s Tennis ATP Rankings than himself — Kyrgios is currently ranked World No. 45 — including the World No. 1 ranked Daniil Medvedev (986,000 followers), World No. 2 Alexander Zverev (1.8 million), and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (1.7 million).

His posts attract on average 2,000 comments each, with 56 per cent classified as positive, six per cent negative, and 38% neutral. His post with the highest engagement rate is 19.2 per cent — a photo series of Kyrgios with his runner up trophy.

Some 369 Instagram influencers reached a total of 9.2 million people globally by creating posts using the hashtags #nickkyrgios #krygios and #kingkyrgios.

“Though Kyrgios may have proved a divisive figure during the Wimbledon tournament, his popularity and the interest both the public and brands are taking in him cannot be denied,” says Alexander Frolov, CEO and Co-Founder of HypeAuditor.

“His unusual on-court antics, as well as the controversies in his private life, have not dampened peoples’ enthusiasm to follow and talk about him on social media.”