Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands

Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Consumers expect kindness, honesty, humanity and vulnerability from brands according to The Age of Empathy, a new report from The Australia Project, a benchmark study from The Lab Insight & Strategy that tracks the values of Australians.

It found the nation is shifting away from individual-oriented values such as resilience and knowledge to community-minded values such as open-mindedness, companionship and loyalty.

Skyrocketing to second spot on The Top 10 Australian values tracker, behind honesty, is empathy, up 46 per cent since 2017, accelerated by the turbulent chaos and uncertainty of pandemic living.

Australians are increasingly holding brands to account with The Age of Empathy reporting 75 per cent of Australians agree that “it’s not good enough for brands to just make money; they need to do some good in the world”.

The report found the opportunity for brands to evolve in line with Australian values lay within the Four Dimensions of Empathy.

The Lab Insight & Strategy Executive Director Rebecca Brody said the Four Dimensions of Empathy presented unlimited possibilities for brand elevation and evolution.

“It could mean shaking up your category, getting real with your audience, transforming the experience you offer customers or reframing how you engage your staff,” she said.

“The Age of Empathy pulls out industry-leading examples of real brands demonstrating the Four Dimensions of Empathy, from Apple overhauling its in-store experience to McDonald’s ‘Welcome to My World’ advertising campaign to Lego giving young people a voice at the COP26 climate change summit.”

1. On my wavelength

This dimension speaks to relatability, brands showing clients they understand them, speak the same language and are there to help them make sense of the world through:

• Ongoing dialogue
• Having your customers’ back
• Sensitivity and respect

2. Feel the human-ness

Steeped in emotional intensity, this dimension permits and encourages vulnerability, spotlights untold stories and creates space for customers’ feelings through:

• Emotional intelligence
• Recognising the full spectrum of experience
• Leading with emotion to connect as humans

3. No assumptions

Infused with positivity, this dimension champions open-mindedness and subverts stereotypes through:

• Checking judgements at the door
• A ‘listen first, judge later’ approach
• Making space for customers to show the way

4. Caring and kind

Demonstrations of true support and visible acts of kindness are a hallmark of this dimension which brands can put into action by:

• Offering comfort and respite
• Providing hands-on support
• Contributing to the wider socio, political and environmental world

Ms Brody said The Age of Empathy findings gave brands the power to build understanding, unlock emotional intelligence and create meaningful change.

“Brands have long been expected to play their part and use their influence and platform to make a positive impact on society,” she continued.

“But The Australia Project shows consumers have never been more cynical than they are now.

“It’s no longer enough for a brand to simply show up or put in a token effort because consumers will call them out.

“The Age of Empathy clearly demonstrates the power in leaning into empathy when it comes to brand behaviour.”

The Australia Project is a multi-lens study powered by The Lab Insight & Strategy, drawing data from a variety of sources including AI analysis, subject area experts and thousands of everyday Australians.

The Age of Empathy was compiled using data extracted from The Australia Project’s Benchmark Study of 1500 Australians, eight Consumer Diaries, Lab AI Cultural Intelligence analysis of more than 150,000 online articles and 10 years of archived findings.

The Lab Insight & Strategy uses The Australia Project findings to help clients understand people, create business strategies, innovate and disrupt categories and customer journeys.

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Australia Project

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.