Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands

Consumers expect kindness, honesty, humanity and vulnerability from brands according to The Age of Empathy, a new report from The Australia Project, a benchmark study from The Lab Insight & Strategy that tracks the values of Australians.

It found the nation is shifting away from individual-oriented values such as resilience and knowledge to community-minded values such as open-mindedness, companionship and loyalty.

Skyrocketing to second spot on The Top 10 Australian values tracker, behind honesty, is empathy, up 46 per cent since 2017, accelerated by the turbulent chaos and uncertainty of pandemic living.

Australians are increasingly holding brands to account with The Age of Empathy reporting 75 per cent of Australians agree that “it’s not good enough for brands to just make money; they need to do some good in the world”.

The report found the opportunity for brands to evolve in line with Australian values lay within the Four Dimensions of Empathy.

The Lab Insight & Strategy Executive Director Rebecca Brody said the Four Dimensions of Empathy presented unlimited possibilities for brand elevation and evolution.

“It could mean shaking up your category, getting real with your audience, transforming the experience you offer customers or reframing how you engage your staff,” she said.

“The Age of Empathy pulls out industry-leading examples of real brands demonstrating the Four Dimensions of Empathy, from Apple overhauling its in-store experience to McDonald’s ‘Welcome to My World’ advertising campaign to Lego giving young people a voice at the COP26 climate change summit.”