Repco Roars Into 100th Birthday With New Campaign Via Thinkerbell
To celebrate 100 laps around the sun, Repco has filled its “Driven by Passion for 100 Years” campaign to the brim with hidden car history, via Thinkerbell.

Whether it’s finding Brian’s ‘94 Supra, the fabled Peter Brock Energy Polarizer, the rock that ended DJ’s Bathurst, or Brabham’s legendary engine – every asset is a game of ‘I-SPY’ for any and every car lover.

This celebration of iconic bits of car history, racing moments, and pop culture has been carefully crafted to remind Australia and New Zealand of Repco’s deep connection to auto culture. From winning F1 championships to helping you fix your first car – Repco’s been riding shotgun through it all.

The hidden references are loaded throughout all campaign assets across TV, Print, Radio, Social and Instore – which culminate in an interactive game – challenging enthusiasts to test their skills with an online experience.

Jim Ingram, national chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell, said: “Whether you’re buying an air freshener for your new car, or a replacement four-barrel carby for your old one, anyone who shops at Repco shares a passion for all things auto. And it’s been fun creating a centenary campaign that’s riddled with hidden moments of passion, some obvious and some that will challenge even the most rusted on car nut.”

Kym Sutherland, general manager, marketing at Repco, said: “Repco’s been there for all car enthusiasts for a hundred years now. Whether it’s yours, or someone else’s that you’re working on, we understand that passion – it’s how we got started in the first place.”

CREDITS

Client: Repco

Scott Whiteley – Executive General Manager Marketing and CX, Automotive
Kym Sutherland – General Manager, Marketing
Priscilla Sugrue – Brand Manager

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell
Matias Reyes – Creative Tinker
Julia Keller – Thinker
Cale Berry – Creative Tinker
Gideon Nedas – Lead Thinker
Jess Evernden – Lead Production Tinker
Jaime Morgan – General Manager – South
Dom Counahan – Exec Brand Thinker
Jim Ingram – National Chief Creative Tinker
Sam Whatley – Lead Creative Tinker
Josh Parmenter – Lead Creative Tinker
Adam Ferrier – Chief Thinker

Media Agency: Initiative

Aaron Farrelly – Group Director
Bec Olsson – Partnerships Manager

Production Co: The Producers

Mitch Kennedy – Director
Victoria Conners – Exec Producer

Original Composition: Ack Kinmonth

Sound: BangBang

Digital Agency: Kojo

