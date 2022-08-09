Repco Roars Into 100th Birthday With New Campaign Via Thinkerbell

To celebrate 100 laps around the sun, Repco has filled its “Driven by Passion for 100 Years” campaign to the brim with hidden car history, via Thinkerbell.

Whether it’s finding Brian’s ‘94 Supra, the fabled Peter Brock Energy Polarizer, the rock that ended DJ’s Bathurst, or Brabham’s legendary engine – every asset is a game of ‘I-SPY’ for any and every car lover.

This celebration of iconic bits of car history, racing moments, and pop culture has been carefully crafted to remind Australia and New Zealand of Repco’s deep connection to auto culture. From winning F1 championships to helping you fix your first car – Repco’s been riding shotgun through it all.

The hidden references are loaded throughout all campaign assets across TV, Print, Radio, Social and Instore – which culminate in an interactive game – challenging enthusiasts to test their skills with an online experience.

Jim Ingram, national chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell, said: “Whether you’re buying an air freshener for your new car, or a replacement four-barrel carby for your old one, anyone who shops at Repco shares a passion for all things auto. And it’s been fun creating a centenary campaign that’s riddled with hidden moments of passion, some obvious and some that will challenge even the most rusted on car nut.”

Kym Sutherland, general manager, marketing at Repco, said: “Repco’s been there for all car enthusiasts for a hundred years now. Whether it’s yours, or someone else’s that you’re working on, we understand that passion – it’s how we got started in the first place.”

