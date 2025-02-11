The Marketing Equation’s Renee Gangemi & Kate Thompson Launch Lumme, Partnership-Driven Marketing Approach

Executives Renee Gangemi and Kate Thompson have launched Lumme, a marketing approach designed to solve a common challenge: accessing high-level marketing expertise without the costs of a full-time CMO or traditional agency.

With a partnership-driven approach, Lumme combines on-demand insight with hands-on execution, helping clients unlock their growth potential.

Lumme is the culmination of years of collaboration between Gangemi and Thompson, who previously worked under the moniker “The Marketing Equation,” where they served companies including Brighte, Cashrewards, KPMG High Growth Ventures, Magic Millions, Prezzee and xAmplify.

Lumme acts as an extension of its clients’ teams. By blending senior-level expertise with full implementation, Lumme offers to deliver the combined power of a CMO and an integrated marketing department – offering both direction and execution at a fraction of the cost of hiring multiple resources.

“The traditional consultancy model is broken. You’re sold a solution but left to figure out execution on your own, financially and resource-wise, it just doesn’t stack up. At Lumme, we don’t just advise we embed directly into a client’s team, driving strategy and executing the work. We bring an entire, integrated marketing department to the table for approximate cost of a single hire – including a marketing director, a mid-level marketing manager, and access to trusted external partners for PR, creative, and more,” Renee Gangemi, co-founder of Lumme said.

“Marketing is the engine room of growth, but fast-growing businesses often find themselves stuck between the expensive cost of senior leadership and the limitations of junior talent that can’t deliver. Lumme flips that model on its head. Our on-demand approach gives businesses access to senior-level expertise and hands-on execution at a price point that scales with them. We don’t just provide strategy—we bring it to life, working side-by-side with our clients to implement in real time. Ultimately, we’re not just a vendor – we’re a true partner, embedded in their growth and laser-focused on delivering real, measurable results at every stage,” Kate Thompson, Lumme co-founder added.

“Lumme means ‘surprise, interest, and approval,’ and that’s exactly the response we’ve been getting from both our clients and the market—proof that our approach is resonating and making an impact. Renee and I found ourselves vigorously nodding in agreement about how much better this delivery model could be—so we wanted to do something about it,” Thompson said.

“Lumme’s approach for us has been relentlessly strategy-first. By addressing the core problem, solution, and emotional drivers right from the start, they’ve eliminated wasted time on execution down the line. Working with Lumme has helped us to develop a sharp, effective marketing strategy. The team has optimised our marketing function that is really helping us scale,” Iain Salteri, CEO and founder of Lumme client KttiPay said.

Gangemi’s experience spans roles as head of marketing for TEDxSydney as well as brand manager at NewsCorp and Pacific Magazines. Thompson, a former sales manager at luxury brand Tiffany & Co., has led global campaigns for Aston Martin as well as founding FMCG brand The Probiotic Kitchen, which she exited in 2019 and sold to a private investment group.

Lumme’s leadership team includes Romi Shepherd, a former global operations director at Havas London, and Jane Killingsworth, former head of marketing at wellness brand Koh and ex-head of brand communications for Neal’s Yard Remedies in London.