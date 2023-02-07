Reminder: TikTok Young Lions Workshops Are Open Now. Register To Get Ahead!

It’s the greatest competition around for blossoming aussie media talent. don’t miss the inside scoop on crafting an award-winning entry for the TikTok Young Lions

The upcoming TikTok Young Lions workshops feature the six competition categories, so all you budding entrants can gain insight from past winners and judges. You’ll receive a live run-through of the briefs and the opportunity to have your burning questions answered.

The TikTok Young Lions competition is a hugely rewarding experience that could change a career forever! Not only will winners score a ticket to the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but they will also get to flex their media metal as the Australian representatives in the global Young Lions competition.

So take your first step to Cannes and register for the workshops via the links below.

Workshop Details:

  • Design (Partner: Big Brothers Big Sisters) – Monday, 13 February 2023, Allens, 126 Phillip St, Sydney 2000
  • Digital (Partner: TikTok) – Tuesday, 14 February 2023, The Golden Age Cinema, 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
  • Film (Partner: TikTok) – Tuesday, 14 February 2023, The Golden Age Cinema, 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
  • PR (Partner: Redkite) – Wednesday, 15 February 2023, Redkite Office, Level 3/418a Elizabeth St, Surry Hills 2010 
  • Media (Partner: The Trade Desk) – Thursday, 16 February 2023, The Trade Desk Office, 300 Barangaroo Ave, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney, Level 29, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
  • Marketing (Partner: Pyjama Foundation with UnLtd) – Friday, 17 February 2023, Online (Zoom)

Entries to the TikTok Young Lions Competition Australia are now open and close at 11:59pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

For more information, head to the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

