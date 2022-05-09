Reload Media Promotes Jess Brooks And Dan Howe To GM Roles

With Jess Brooks (right in main photo) having worked with Reload Media for almost five years and Dan Howe (left) for nearly nine, the company has made the call to promote both to general manager positions.

These positions will help continue Reload Media’s current climb and trajectory following their recent announcement of joining Hardie Grant Media and several team expansions so far in 2022.

Jess Brooks says she is excited to step into her new role, and to put her focus on supporting Reload Media’s market leading client services.

Brooks said: “People and clients are the core of Reload Media. I look forward to continuing to develop our operations to provide great opportunities for our people and ensure exceptional client service now and in the future.”

In his new role of general manager of marketing, Dan Howe will lead Reload Media’s approach to holistic marketing strategy.

Howe said: “The digital marketing space is fast paced and ever changing, and I am excited to support our team and clients to continue evolving to meet the challenges of this advancing landscape.”

Managing director Alexandra Gannon explained the two new roles are off the back of the expansion of the team and growth trajectory of the business. This is evident in several key account wins for The Reload Group in 2022, including Aje, I Love Linen, Toni May and Victoria Beckham.

Gannon said: “Those who have worked with Jess and Dan know that they are both exceptional at what they do, and these new appointments reflect how integral they have been to the success of Reload Media and our clients. I can’t wait to see them continue to grow Reload Media over the coming years.”