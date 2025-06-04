Regional Australians Are Living The Travel Dream & Advertisers Are Missing Out

At a time when consumer confidence ebbs and flows, one home truth persists: Australians never stop dreaming of their next holiday. Regional Australians, however, are no longer dreaming, they are amongst our most active travellers, according to ACM’s largest travel research study. Lisa Levesque, ACM deputy director of commercial strategy, unpacks the findings here.

At a time when many Australians are experiencing the impact of increased cost of living, Explore, ACM’s recently expanded travel section now available on 85 websites and 28 newspapers, offers a uniquely resilient and engaged travel audience, living in the regions. The travel study found that over half of respondents aged between 50 and 71, and 84% couples or singles without dependent children, are less likely to see the cost of living as a barrier to travel, unlike younger generations. Many are retired or semi-retired and have more time and money to invest in meaningful travel experiences.

Forget the myth that regional Aussies are less likely to travel internationally. The research proves distance is no barrier to travel; 68 per cent live within two hours of an international airport (a massive 92 per cent for domestic), and most agree it does not influence their holiday plans.

Even those living further from an airport are turning distance into opportunity: 42 per cent plan longer, more immersive trips, seeing the journey as part of the adventure.

These regional Australians are permanently positioned somewhere in the travel buying cycle. Of the 74 per cent who have travelled in the past year, 41 per cent of them have already booked and paid for their next travel experience. In addition, 30 per cent are currently in the planning and researching phase, and 72 per cent of which travelled in the past year. Only 14 per cent identify as being in the ‘dreaming’ phase, suggesting they are far more likely to be living out their travel plans rather than sitting at home dreaming about them.

Explore readers have their sights set on international travel with 72 per cent of those in the planning phase currently researching overseas destinations – Italy (39 per cent) and Japan (38 per cent) are on top of their lists. Domestic travel also features in their plans but given its shorter purchase cycle, it’s often not on their radar until closer to departure. Perth and Darwin are trending strongly amongst our readers.

Travel isn’t a break from life—it’s part of how these Australians live it. Multi-night adventures (22+ nights), immersive cultural experiences, and modes of transport where the journey is part of the reward (think cruising, train travel, and coach tours) are highly appealing.

Their interests align around food and wine, wildlife, nature, and immersing in places of deep history. These types of holiday experiences attract more time and bigger budgets.

While “I’ve always dreamt of going” is the top motivator for international travel, finding a good offer is a close second. Although this audience has the budget to invest in travel, they still like to feel they get good value for money.

Cruising is also a way of life for many with the study revealing that more and more people are becoming cruise curious, with 8 per cent having just booked or are planning their first ever cruise. They love cruising as it offers convenience, ease of exploration and importantly value for money via all-inclusive packaging. Nearly half book their cruise nine months or more in advance, so it’s essential for advertisers to be always-on and focused on showcasing value and inclusions.

Almost nine in 10 (86 per cent) are members of at least one airline loyalty program. Outside of price, airline reputation is the most important factor influencing their booking decisions. Yet here’s the disconnect: only 3.4 per cent of airline advertising targets regional Australians, despite nearly 10 million Australians living outside metro areas. Our audiences are willing and eager to explore the world making them a valuable and often underestimated audience for brands in travel and adjacent lifestyle categories.

These travellers are affluent, curious, and action-oriented consumers who live life on their own terms. These are high-value individuals who seek new experiences, invest in quality, and actively engage with content that aligns with their lifestyle and aspirations. It’s an ideal environment for cross-category brand exposure, from credit cards and travel insurance to retail, education, and finance.

This is a unique opportunity to cut through the noise in metro-heavy media buys and speak directly to an audience that values brands who speak to them where they are, in their local channels and where travel is a way of life.