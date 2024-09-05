Reflections Holidays Drops New Brand Campaign

NSW’s largest outdoor hospitality group, Reflections Holidays, has launched its first brand campaign since rebranding In April. The work brings to life Reflections ultimate role in giving people respite from the rat race and reminds them that life’s better outside.

Further exploring its ‘Life’s Better Outside’ creative platform through broadcast TV and OOH channels, the campaign consists of 5 different spots, each taking the audience on a little holiday by reminding them what’s out there for those willing to explore.

With many brands using ad breaks to out-shout each other with hype and retail urgency, Reflections has opted to give Aussies a break from the noise and show what an escape from our hectic day-to-day can look like.The campaign was brought to life by Reflections’ in-house Creative Director, Matt Plummer In collaboration with an award winning Creative leader Anthony Moss and produced by Production Company, Sergeant Major and Film Director Eric Bilitch.

We’re blessed to manage a brand which once uncovered, is loved. Our product is the idea. So strategically it’s not about finding a way to persuade people to be interested in us but rather creating work that is distinctive and not tourism wallpaper. I’m extremely proud of the work that Matt and the team have produced. It’s the ultimate product demonstration, It’s on brand and It treats the audience with respect,” said Reflections Holidays CMO, Peter Chapman.

“The day to day is pretty hectic for most people, and given that we aim to provide a relief from the noise and busyness of the year, it just makes sense that our advertising does too. We saw the ‘busy adbreak’ or ‘crowded social feed’ as a huge opportunity to provide relief to people. And as unreal and spectacular as these locations will look, they’ll all be very real, specifically labelled, and totally bookable,” said Reflections Holidays creative director, Matt Plummer.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work directly with the team at Reflections to bring this campaign to life. The production was a lived experience, truly authentic and the entire production team are thrilled to have been invited along for the journey,” said Sergeant Major executive producer Ashley McLeod.