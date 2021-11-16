Reddit Partners With Riot Games In First Avatar Brand Activation

Reddit has launched its first-ever avatar partnership, in collaboration with Riot Games.

The character avatars are themed to the new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, debuting on Netflix on November 6th.

The first two League of Legends avatar creations – Vi and Jinx – are now globally available to Redditors, with more character creations coming on a weekly basis, as they appear on the show.

To see the avatars look on your Reddit profile (via the side-drawer drop-down menu) and check them out in the avatar builder! Avatars empower 50 million daily active Redditors and over 100,000 active communities to customize their appearance on Reddit.

Through Reddit’s avatar builder, Redditors can create their own profile avatar, complete with hair, jackets, jerseys, capes, event-themed gear, and now – League of Legends inspired character creations.

Once a Redditor has set their avatar as their profile image, they will see it on their profile page, their profile hovercard, in comments they leave, and in posts they create.

Avatars enable Redditors to more closely align themselves with their favourite communities, while also giving themselves individuality, distinction, and prestige.

Reddit VP of business development, Jonathan Flesher, said: “Through this partnership with Riot Games, we’re looking forward to seeing gaming and dedicated League of Legends communities connect with one another in a meaningful way.

“We love when people express themselves on Reddit, and we’re always looking for more ways to make it easier to join and become part of communities,”

Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games, said: “The League of Legends community on Reddit has been one of the most active and vibrant homes for fandom throughout the company’s history, so it’s only right that we do something special for them.

“We’re thrilled that Reddit has gone above and beyond making these avatars for all Redditors, and hope it introduces the magic of Runeterra to new fans.”