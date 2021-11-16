Reddit Partners With Riot Games In First Avatar Brand Activation
Reddit has launched its first-ever avatar partnership, in collaboration with Riot Games.
The character avatars are themed to the new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, debuting on Netflix on November 6th.
The first two League of Legends avatar creations – Vi and Jinx – are now globally available to Redditors, with more character creations coming on a weekly basis, as they appear on the show.
To see the avatars look on your Reddit profile (via the side-drawer drop-down menu) and check them out in the avatar builder! Avatars empower 50 million daily active Redditors and over 100,000 active communities to customize their appearance on Reddit.
Through Reddit’s avatar builder, Redditors can create their own profile avatar, complete with hair, jackets, jerseys, capes, event-themed gear, and now – League of Legends inspired character creations.
Once a Redditor has set their avatar as their profile image, they will see it on their profile page, their profile hovercard, in comments they leave, and in posts they create.
Avatars enable Redditors to more closely align themselves with their favourite communities, while also giving themselves individuality, distinction, and prestige.
Reddit VP of business development, Jonathan Flesher, said: “Through this partnership with Riot Games, we’re looking forward to seeing gaming and dedicated League of Legends communities connect with one another in a meaningful way.
“We love when people express themselves on Reddit, and we’re always looking for more ways to make it easier to join and become part of communities,”
Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games, said: “The League of Legends community on Reddit has been one of the most active and vibrant homes for fandom throughout the company’s history, so it’s only right that we do something special for them.
“We’re thrilled that Reddit has gone above and beyond making these avatars for all Redditors, and hope it introduces the magic of Runeterra to new fans.”
Please login with linkedin to commentreddit riot games
Latest News
Born Licensing Finds Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads
New research from IPSOS MORI commissioned by born licensing has revealed that when given the choice between seeing a fictional character, celebrity, musician, or sports star, 37 per cent of people want the character. Interesting, despite the love people have for a fictional character, the research also found that less than 1 per cent of […]
Clemenger Group Nabs Cricket Australia’s Raj Tapper As Head Of People & Culture
Clems staff can expect new signs around the office with the appointment of new head of people and culture.
Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 6.1% In October
The good news keeps coming for the radio industry. Well, putting that unsavoury Moonman business aside, that is.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Calls In The Lawyers After Abrupt SCA Departure
In further proof getting up at 3.30 every morning sends people nuts comes news the Moonman's called in the lawyers.
Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio
ARN has announced Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (featured image) of the popular Life Uncut podcast will be joining KIIS as part of the network’s new ‘Podcast to Broadcast Strategy’. The Life Uncut Radio Show will be the first program to debut in an effort by the KIIS Network to add more premium content offerings […]
9Honey Celebrates Five Year Anniversary With New Columnists & Content Series
9Honey announces a new line-up of columnists and, once again, it's all bad news for beekeeping enthusiasts.
marie claire Delivers Powerful & Poignant Brittany Higgins & Grace Tame Cover
marie claire proving there's plenty of life in print, delivering this knockout cover for its 'Women of the Year' issue.
BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires
Lockdown left you broken and disheartened? Feel entirely new again via the exuberance of these fine young recruits.
“Christmas Turkey?” Budget Retailer Lidl’s Futuristic Festive Spot Is Possibly So Awful, It’s Great
This fun, festive spot attempts to predict the future and suggests we'll all be morphing into Mugatu from Zoolander.
ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has launched Create Space, a new program to inform and accelerate greater inclusion and diversity, creating positive and lasting change, across Australia’s advertising industry. Phase one will see ACA hold Australian advertising’s first-ever industry census – the Create Space Census – on Wednesday 1 December. Conducted in partnership with global insights […]
Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification
Independent media agency Alchemy One has announced that it has become B Corp certified, marking Alchemy One as one of the few media agencies globally to earn the prestigious designation. With only 4 per cent of the 100,000 companies who have gone through the process is successfully certified, the Alchemy One team is tremendously proud […]
KFC Unveils This Year’s Christmas Must-Have – The Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger
Take Christmas to a whole new level with a KFC knitted bucket hugger. Then reduce it back to new lows by serving KFC.
Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric
Aussie real estate investment trust company, Vicinity Centres, launch their new Christmas NFTree via Fabric. The sculptural Christmas NFTree will be installed in Sydney’s The Galeries and showcases local NFT creators. The installation, NFT: Illuminated, builds on Vicinity’s Christmas campaign, ‘Where There is Light,’ which launched last week. Built from glass, mirrors and Perspex, the […]
Monday TV Wrap: Have You Been Paying Attention Hands 10 The Night
If you were after singers having their dreams crushed on a reality show, Australian TV was not the place last night.
Sorrell’s S4 Acquires Italian Content Marketing Agency Miyagi
Miyagi is an Italian content agency and is not to be mistaken with the cruel taskmaster from the Karate Kid movies.
Heineken & Publicis Unveil New Global Work Celebrating Lockdown’s End
Much like the annoying vegan or the gluten-a-phobe, every group has that one Heineken drinker, doesn't it.
Bond’s Back: No Time To Die Records Biggest Opening Weekend Since Boxing Day 2019
Why does Daniel Craig have grey hair in the latest Bond film? Because he had no time to dye! No need to write in.
Search With Purpose: How Our Search Engine Choice Can Give Back
Search has undoubtedly brought the biggest change to our lives over the past two decades. That and the Kardashian clan.
OMD Names Laura Nice & Sian Whitnall As Co-CEOs To Replace Aimee Buchanan
Much like the Double Cheeseburger or the threesome, OMD says things come better in twos, naming co-CEOs this morning.
Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio
Thankfully no dissenters to report in the "neutral colours only" edict for Semi Permanent's recent staff photo session.
De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]
Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]
Buttrose Accuses Federal Government Of Political Interference In The ABC
The government's relationship with the public broadcaster plunges to new lows. If that's even possible.
Uber Eats Flies Giant Pickle Over Sydney Beaches
Uber Eats flies a giant pickle over Sydney beaches, as reports flood in of a giant, floating green scrotum.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Abruptly Departs Triple M
Breakfast radio once again proving to be media's poisoned chalice. Albeit an incredibly highly paid poisoned chalice.
Australia Taxpayers Funding $59m In Government Ads For 2022 Election
Report shows taxpayers now funding $59 million in government ads. Bad news for taxpayers, wonderful news for agencies!
Sunday TV Wrap: Celebrity MasterChef Stars On A Surprisingly Quiet Night
Low TV numbers suggest summer has finally arrived. Actual crappy weather would suggest otherwise.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
There's something so sensual, tactile & visceral about a print ad. Not to mention their ability to splat cockroaches.
Iceland Tourism Roasts Mark Zuckerberg In Witty New Campaign, As The Tech Billionaire Even Threatens A Visit
Mark Zuckerberg mercilessly roasted in tourism spot. Even better, no one on the creative team has yet gone "missing".
To The D-Floor! Here’s All The Party Pics From The B&T Awards 2021!
As these B&T Awards party pics appear to confirm, adlanders certainly didn't spend their lockdowns taking dance lessons.