Recognition For Relaunched Content Rebels

Sarah Spence (pictured above) has been named the best marketer in Australia at the Australian Marketing Institute Awards, hot off the heels of relaunching her agency as Content Rebels.

The new name, more aptly defining the team’s rebellious approach to marketing, celebrates the power of content to open minds and shape the future; one story, one podcast, even one post at a time.

Content Rebels, formerly Content Copywriting, is the next evolution of the content marketing agency. It’s been turning heads and winning big-name client accounts including Afterpay, Koala, Modibodi, Westpac, healthylife and Craveable Brands since launching in 2020.

Delivering brave ideas for bold brands, Content Rebels is about content marketing that challenges the status quo, including digital strategy, content creation, digital PR, video content, SEO marketing and graphic design.

“We believe content marketing can build better businesses and forge new paths for people to find the answers they seek. We’re proud to be rebels with a cause, courageous enough to embrace innovation and challenge the status quo. We’re here to create a blueprint for the next generation of content agency – one that is at the frontier of the ideas economy AND cares about its impact on people and the planet,” says Spence.

The new brand goes hand-in-hand with new services, including the Human: AI+ Content Creation service, pairing GenerativeAI with professional human editors, to deliver streamlined content creation, ideal for making shrinking marketing budgets work harder.

Accepting her award as Certified Practising Marketer of the Year, Sarah reflected on the importance of the human element in marketing and the evolution of the marketing industry: “In the age of digital disruption, marketing isn’t just about trying to sell stuff anymore. It’s about creating connections, bridging cultures and building communities. In everything I do, I try to remember this: that at the core of every strategy, every campaign, every piece of marketing material we create is a human heart we’re seeking to connect with – a heart that yearns to be seen, heard, and understood.”

The Certified Practising Marketer (CPM) designation is the only peak professional benchmark of its kind for Marketers in the Asia-Pacific Region. The CPM of the Year award recognises the contributions of an outstanding CPM and their contribution to the marketing profession.

“A huge congratulations to Sarah who was this year’s standout in the CPM category. Her consistent contribution to the development of professional marketing embodies the values of what it means to be a CPM” Bronwyn Powell, CEO of the AMI, said.