Real Estate Business Century 21 Launches New Media Campaign

CENTURY 21 Australia has launched one of its largest multi-faceted media campaigns.

The Moments of the Century campaign was recently showcased to millions of people through billboards in Times Square. Australians will get their first look at the new real estate campaign through television commercials running on Channel Nine from early February.

The campaign aims to lean into a more humanised real estate message that celebrates what many of today’s home buyers are prioritising: community, connection, and a deeper sense of joy.

Whether it is having a memorable party, going on a first date or having the barbeque of the century, Moments of the Century aims to capture the essence of what it means to truly be at home.

CENTURY 21 Australia chairman and owner, Charles Tarbey said, “Our research suggested that post-pandemic, the joy derived from home ownership and community likely continues to be key drivers for consumers.

“We wanted to subtly remind people that homes are more than just bricks and mortar. They help create communities, genuine joy and unforgettable moments. Maybe most importantly, they create connections that can uplift people.”

Along with hundreds of television spots, media appearances and digital marketing, Australian CENTURY 21 offices with be encouraging their local communities to share some of their most special moments at home as part of the Moments of the Century campaign.

The campaign strategy is both local and global in nature with the Australian component interconnected and complementary to global activities.

“With over 8 million Australians having been born overseas and around 667,000 new migrants entering the country last financial year, its increasingly important for real estate brands to appeal to this international cohort,” said Charles Tarbey.

“There is a good chance that many new migrants and international investors may have come across the CENTURY 21 brand in their home market. I believe this fact coupled with the global nature of the new campaign will create another strong advantage for our franchise owners in Australia for many years to come.

“We hope the new campaign connects with Australians in a positive and meaningful way, and perhaps even plays a small role in reminding all of us to better relish and celebrate memorable moments at home,” said Charles Tarbey.

CENTURY 21 is a global real estate leader with nearly 130,000 independent sales professionals across 79 countries. It is the largest residential real estate organisation in the Asia Pacific region – a region vital to Australia’s continued economic success.