REA Group’s Australian Revenue Surges 14% In FY25

REA Group, the property tech and advertising business majority-owned by News Corp, has seen its Australian revenue climb 14 per cent in the financial year just ended.

In this financial year, REA Australia notched revenues of $1.544 billion. The Group operation—which includes operations in India and elsewhere—saw its revenues climb 15 per cent, though from a significantly lower base. The Group’s net profit was up 23 per cent to $564 million.

Its group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increasing 18 per cent, too. Revenue in REA’s more nascent India operation climbed by a quarter.

That growth comes against a relatively small increase in the number of properties listed for sales in Australia. Over the course of the financial year, residential buy listings in Australia were up just 1 per cent. In Melbourne, they were back 1 per cent over the course of the year.

However, residential revenue increased 16 per cent to $1.156 billion. Buy revenue growth was driven by a 14 per cent increase in yield and a 1 per cent increase in national listings.

REA said its media revenue was broadly flat in a soft advertising market. However, the Group said realestate.com.au increased its “lead over its nearest competitor” (Domain.com.au which Nine Entertainment used to own before finally offloading to US-based CoStar earlier this week) by 17 per cent on the prior year.

“Our personalised experiences supported deep consumer engagement, and our particular focus on engaging owners helped drive a significant increase in valuable seller leads delivered to our customers,” said REA Group CEO Owen Wilson.

Realestate.com.au also said it sees 12.1 million people visit the site each month on average with 6.5 million using the website exclusively. It added its 132.2 million average monthly visits was four times higher than the nearest competitor.

“REA’s excellent FY25 performance reflects our focus on driving deep consumer engagement and enhancing customer value. Buyer activity increased during the year, with the first interest rate cuts in four years accelerating enquiries delivered to our customers to a three-year high in the last quarter. Demonstrating the health of the market, listings remained in line with the strong prior year,” added Wilson.