Ray Hadley & Sofie Formica Announced As The First 2023 ACRAS Hosts

The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio and Audio (ACRA) Awards will be a celebration of 100 Year of Radio in Australia, with Nine Radio’s Ray Hadley and Sofie Formica announced today as co-hosts of one four award segments on the night.

Nominations for the Awards have been extended, and are now closing on 7 July 2023. Further hosts will soon be revealed for the red-carpet event, which champions excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport.

The ACRA Awards will be held at the International Convention Centre on Saturday 14 October. Both Formica and Hadley are previous ACRA winners. Formica, who hosts 4BC Afternoons in Brisbane, was named Best Newcomer On Air in 2023, while Hadley, who hosts the Hadley Morning Show which is networked across Australia, has won 33 ACRA awards and was inducted into the ACRA Hall of Fame in 2017. Hadley is the most awarded broadcaster in the history of the ACRA Awards.

“I’m thrilled as a relative newcomer to radio to be joining veteran Hadley on stage for this 100th anniversary year,” Formica said.

“As the industry continues to evolve, this is a special opportunity to recognise the depth of talent and to celebrate the incredible achievements of our peers across commercial radio. I have no doubt that it will be a memorable night!”

“The 34th ACRA Awards will celebrate 100 years of radio in Australia and promises what you’d expect from your favourite radio station – talk, entertainment and great music,” Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA said.

“We’re crafting a night of pure entertainment, with four separate segments hosted by some of Australia’s leading commercial radio talent, with more live music, and with more opportunities for people to meet and mingle.”

World music star and proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo will return, with other live performances from Australian artists. ACRA Awards will be handed out across eight categories, with 77 awards overall, down from 86 in 2022.

“We are looking forward to revealing the 2023 Hall of Fame Award winner, which last year went to Kyle and Jackie O”, Ford said. New awards include Station of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Best News Event Coverage, Individual Talent of the Year and Podcast Host of the Year.

“The 2023 ACRAs have introduced three new awards that honour those who have set the benchmarks of creativity and excellence that is the bedrock of the commercial radio industry,” Ford said.

“The Gudinski Award recognises a champion of Australian music, in honour of the late Mushroom Records founder Michael Gudinski, the ‘Brenno’ Award, named after radio legend John Brennan, will be awarded to the person who has made an Outstanding Contribution to Radio, while the late Glenn Daniel’s 40-year career in broadcast journalism will be recognised in the Best News Presenter FM Award.”

Around 900 of the industry’s major stars, personalities and executives from around Australia are expected to attend this year’s ACRA Awards, with winners announced across four areas: national, metropolitan, provincial and country.