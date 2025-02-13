Rare’s Sarah Cassell Joins 303 MullenLowe Perth As Art Director

303 MullenLowe Perth has expanded its creative ranks, hiring National AWARD School Winner Sarah Cassell as art director.

Joining an established creative team led by ECD Sara Oteri, Cassell is tasked with working across a range of clients within the agency’s portfolio including government, Lotterywest, St John and a range of other new business wins. She will work side by side with copywriter Ellysia Burton in the role.

She has been honing her skills as a designer since 2020, initially at DDB Sydney before she headed west. Since then, she’s deepened her understanding of the Perth market and sharpened her strategic thinking at a number of local agencies, and was not only awarded WA winner at AWARD School 2024, but also the national title, and the outdoor/poster win.

303 MullenLowe Perth ECD Sara Oteri said: “When I met Sarah while tutoring AWARD School, I was immediately impressed. I saw her poster execution and laughed out loud – that rarely happens. Apart from her obvious creative talent, of which I’m excited to see blossom with us, she has all the qualities you’d hope for in a young creative. She’s determined, she has taste, she’s intuitive and insightful and a bloody good sense of humour. She also believes the best ideas start with human insight, and lived experience has given her plenty to draw from.

“Paired with Ellysia, the two are going to do great things. Both have come from within the industry and are now making their mark as fully fledged creatives. We’re thrilled to be able to foster talent locally, and keep the talents of a nationally-recognised creative here in WA.”

Cassell said of joining the agency: “303 MullenLowe has long held a place in my mind as an agency that pushes past the expected — a place I’ve always wanted to be. Since meeting the team, I’ve never been more certain it’s the place for me. The crew is exceptionally driven and sharp; I’m confident we’ll make exciting work together. For me personally, I’m excited to continue building momentum on what has been a huge period of creative growth.”

Cassell is also a Youngbloods WA committee member, championing the next generation of creative minds. She starts at 303 MullenLowe immediately.