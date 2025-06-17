Ralph Hilariously Rolls Out ‘CannesFessions’ A Dedicated Hotline For Sharing Salacious Secrets From Cannes

Global entertainment-based creative agency Ralph is adding some ooh-la-la to the Cannes Lions this year by launching ‘CannesFessions’—a dedicated hotline allowing adland’s finest to anonymously admit their funniest, craziest and cringiest stories from the event.

Whether it’s overindulging in cocktails then redecorating your hotel room, drunken midnight skinny dips on the beach, getting lost in Le Suquet and missing a session, faceplanting a palm tree on La Croisette, embarrassing yourself in front of a client or falling off your barstool at the Carlton, no tale is off limits.

After all, everyone loves sharing—and hearing—salacious secrets, so the people at Ralph want all creatives to share their best Cannes capers, whether they’re rose-fuelled revellers, angsty account execs or mischievous marketers.

Anyone can admit their transgressions, clear their conscience and be absolved of their sins, simply calling the ‘CannesFessions’ automated hotline and dishing the dirt.

Ralph will then feed all voice messages through its Anonymiser Engine to make sure no one can be identified—your secrets will be safely secured and stay forever omerta on the Riviera. After all, what happens in Cannes, stays in Cannes.

The resulting tea is bound to be hot and hugely entertaining, and although how the eyebrow-raising and laugh-inducing collection of confessions will eventually be revealed has yet to be confirmed, Ralph is planning to turn them into a feature, podcast or possibly a piece in its own Ralph magazine for everyone to enjoy.

Ralph, which has offices in London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai, is renowned for creating experiences for brands that people love and share, working with clients including Tubi, Sky, Peacock, Spotify, Apple TV+, Corona, Netflix and Sony.

“We just wanted to bring a bit of fun to Cannes,” explained Chris Hassell, Ralph co-founder and CEO. “There’s nothing as entertaining as a good bit of gossip and Ralph is in the entertainment business after all, so we thought, why not?”

Meanwhile, Ralph’s chief growth officer Gareth Jones added: “Cannes is about celebrating hard work, craft and creative excellence, but we thought we should also acknowledge the fun, frivolity and ‘oh fuck!’ moments that help make it all happen.”

Keep a lookout for Ralph’s ‘CannesFessions’ calling cards on La Croisette or dial (+44) 1880 280085 now—and leave your ‘CannesFession’ after the answerphone message….