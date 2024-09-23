Radioads.com.au Launches As Dedicated Radio, Podcast & Digital Audio Agency

Radioads.com.au has announced its launch as a dedicated audio advertising agency specialising in radio, podcast and digital audio.

As an authority in audio-exclusive advertising, radioads.com.au offers a comprehensive suite of services. From strategic planning and creative production to media buying and campaign management, its well-rounded execution tactics are essential to reach clients’ desired target audiences.

Founder and CEO Matthew White said the goal is to make high-quality, results driven audio advertising accessible to businesses of all sizes across Australia. “With our deep industry expertise and advanced audio insight tools, we’re able to offer customised solutions that deliver measurable success,” White said. “What truly sets us apart is the vast size of our audio footprint and our unparalleled access to its short-term unsold inventory. This access allows us to secure prime advertising spots at a fraction of the cost, giving our clients a significant advantage”.

“Despite challenges in the market, radio remains a resilient medium and I am particularly excited about the growth of digital audio advertising, with ad revenue being up 27% in the last quarter and podcast audiences growing by 20% over the last two years”.

“We believe audio advertising is one of the most powerful tools available to brands today and are proud to be the one-stop shop for all things audio advertising”.

Over the past 16 years, White has worked across many varying industries including retail, FMCG, beauty, cosmetics, manufacturing, consumer electronics, agriculture, automotive, mining, marine/leisure, and show/expos.

White has witnessed significant changes in the media landscape through his career and has continuously adapted and refined strategies accordingly. This skillset is now being put to use with the launch of radioads.com.au.

Radioads.com.au has the expertise and connections to target and engage niche audiences through podcasts and tap into the growing market of digital audio.