Racing South Australia Launches First Ever National Campaign Via Emotive

Racing South Australia (Racing SA) has launched its first-ever national marketing campaign, developed in collaboration with independent creative agency, Emotive.

The campaign is designed to inject fresh energy into the brand, deepening its connection with thoroughbred racing fans and attracting a new generation of enthusiasts.

Few in the sport realise that South Australia has long been the quiet powerhouse behind some of racing’s most successful trainers, horses, and jockeys. That was the driving insight behind this campaign, positioning SA as the place where racing legacies are forged and legends take flight.

This campaign takes on even greater significance as South Australia’s sport and entertainment scene becomes more competitive than ever. High profile events such as the AFL’s Gather Round and LIV Golf aren’t just drawing crowds, they’re dominating media attention and government investment, making it crucial for racing to stake its claim in the spotlight.

Nick Bawden, CEO of Racing SA commented “With this campaign, Racing SA is taking charge of its story, reinforcing its position in the SA events calendar, and making a stronger impact on the national racing scene.”

Maddie Hassett, marketing and brand manager of Racing SA added “The campaign encapsulates the passion, dedication, excitement and true spirit of our sport. It isn’t just about the races; it’s about the people, places, and energy that make racing an integral part of our cultural identity and pride as South Australians – we’re so proud to celebrate and remind people of this.”

Emotive’s creative response is led with a cinematic TVC featuring the visually stunning Lake MacDonnell, iconic to the South Australian landscape.

It showcases the raw power and elegance of thoroughbred horses while immersing the audience in the visceral sounds of racing – the pounding hooves, rhythmic breathing, and the rush of the wind around both horse and jockey as it gallops down the causeway . The script has a hint of nostalgia, paying homage to SA racing’s legacy. Momentum builds, in sync with the horse and rider, and with it, a sense of confident anticipation for the future.

“We wanted to craft a campaign that taps into the raw emotion of racing and honours the deep connection South Australians have with it,” says Darren Wright, group creative director at Emotive.

“We’ve aimed for something raw, real and unforgettable which celebrates South Australia’s distinct character in the world of racing – from the emerging talent, -such as Rochelle Milnes who features in our film- to the thrill of sprint races, and the deep connection to the land. It’s an invitation for the community to reconnect with South Australian racing.”

The campaign rolls out nationally across TV, print, radio, OOH and social from today.