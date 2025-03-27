MediaNewsletter

Rachel Page Resurfaces As OMD Melbourne MD

OMD has announced an evolution of its leadership structure with the appointment of Rachel Page (pictured above) as managing director of Melbourne.

This comes after Antonia Glezakos, who has served as managing director for the last four of her 16-years with OMD, has been promoted within Omnicom Group to Executive Partner of Smith St. This recognition reflects her significant impact on the OMD business, and the bespoke agency model designed for Coles Group. She will work in partnership with the Smith St. executive leadership team, including Tristan Alexander, Psembi Kinstan and Matt Pearce, to continue driving strategic growth for Coles Group.

Antonia Glezakos has been promoted to run Coles bespoke agency Smith St.

In addition to these leadership changes, Kenny Stewart has departed OMD after eight years in leadership roles across Western Australia, Queensland, and Victoria. Stewart has been instrumental in OMD’s success story, most notably with the growth of the agency’s Brisbane and Melbourne operations with key appointments including the Victorian Government Master Media Account.

Page commenced her 28-year career as a media agency junior and returns agency side to join OMD Melbourne as a well-respected and proven leader in transforming teams, brands, partnerships and culture to drive commercial outcomes with Seven West Media and Yahoo.

Sian Whitnall, OMD Australia Co-CEO, says: “I want to thank Kenny and Antonia for their immense contributions and leadership that have driven ongoing success for this key OMD market, most recently welcoming Dental Boutique Group as our newest client partner. It’s a privilege to have Antonia remaining as an executive leader in our broader business, building on her incredible legacy of the last 16 years.”

Whitnall added: “We are so fortunate to have such a talented and dynamic team in Melbourne, consistently producing market-leading work for some of Australia’s most iconic brands. With a passion for nurturing talent and culture, and a strong network of relationships in this market, Rachel is the perfect leader to continue building on OMD Melbourne’s success and start this new chapter alongside our Melbourne leadership team.”

Speaking on her appointment, Page says: “What a fabulous opportunity to lead and create what’s next with the talented team at OMD.  I am excited to focus all my energy on my hometown of Melbourne, working with such an iconic brand and partnering with people I have respected throughout my career. I have big shoes to fill and much to learn, and I look forward to bringing some new ideas and an energised approach to OMD’s market leading leadership, our teams and our clients.”

Page will commence with OMD Melbourne on Monday, 31st March.

