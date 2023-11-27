R.M Williams Unveils “The Mark Of An Icon” Installation To Celebrate Opening Of New George St Store

Highlighting its craft and a world-class shopping experience, Australia’s favourite heritage brand R.M.Williams has announced a consumer competition to celebrate the opening of its new national flagship store at 345 George St. Sydney.

Launching on 1 December in line with the new store opening, ‘If The Boot Fits’ invites brand lovers and new customers alike to try their luck at winning a pair of iconic R.M.Williams boots.

Starting at 8am on 1 December, customers are invited to join the team in store, taking turns to choose a mystery boot box in the hope that the box of their choice matches their size. Once a box is selected, one of R.M.Williams Master Boot Fitters will officially fit the customer and, if the boot fitter deems the boot fits, the customer will win that pair of boots. Within a mix of iconic, core styles, a few high-prize boots will also be hidden – including the sought after Chinchilla and Signature Craftsman styles.

With a guarantee to give away 10 boots a day, the competition will run across select times during the opening weekend from 1-3 December, at the George St. flagship.

COMPETITION TIMINGS:

Friday, 1 December: 8am-12pm

Saturday, 2 December: 11am-2pm

Sunday, 3 December: 11am-2pm

This consumer competition also coincides with R.M.Williams’ installation of ‘The Mark of an Icon’, a large art installation emblematic of R.M.Williams iconic boots on Sydney’s Pitt Street. Standing at 3.5metres high, the installation will be located on Pitt Street Mall from Monday 27- Thursday 30 November in celebration of the new R.M Williams store opening.

This activation will also provide consumers the opportunity to delve into the world of R.M.Williams. With giveaways and interactive moments to learn more about both the brand and the flagship store, brand fans and passer-by’s will be encouraged to view the new boutique and celebrate the craft at the heart of R.M.Williams.

‘The Mark of an Icon’ pays homage to the craftsmanship on which the brand was founded, and the iconic boots for which it has since become globally renowned. The R.M.Williams tug, an instantly recognisable symbol of Australian style is not only emblematic of R.M.Williams’ newfound presence in Sydney’s CBD, but ultimately serves as a call to action, encouraging consumers to explore the brand’s new home of craft at 345 George Street.