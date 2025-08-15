QUT Design Student Creates ‘Eggcellent’ Road Safety Campaign

A QUT visual communication design student’s playful take on a well-known nursery rhyme to reinforce the life-saving necessity of seatbelts has been selected as part of a national road safety program.

Brisbane-based Tiffany Fouche, who has just graduated with her Bachelor of Business, Design and Visual Communication (Marketing), created the ‘Humpty Should Have Worn a Seatbelt’ concept being seen on roadside billboards and other digital screens in bus shelters, shopping centres and elsewhere throughout Queensland.

Her clever, eye-catching response to the challenge of educating drivers and passengers on the importance of wearing seatbelts every trip, and how to wear them correctly, saw her named the Queensland university winner of the annual Australia-wide Re:act Road Safety Behaviour Change Program.

While targeting her Gen Z peers was the priority, Fouche’s ‘Don’t Be A Humpty’ campaign successfully evokes nostalgia and pop culture references relatable to audiences of all ages.

“Research shows young adults are unfortunately less likely to wear a seatbelt, so I have aimed to engage them with visual storytelling and humour. In the end, nobody wants to be a humpty,” Fouche said.

“I focussed on passengers with my artwork because I found research from the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety – Queensland revealed that rear seat passengers are especially at risk of leaving their seatbelt off.”

Her artwork will be on display on hundreds of Re:act media partner oOh!media digital assets until the end of August. In the first week alone, it appeared on 137 sites from Brisbane to Cairns.

The national peer-to-peer annual program invites university and TAFE design communication students from Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia to create a positive road safety campaign aimed at educating and raising awareness among 17-25-year-olds.

Re:act executive director and founder Andrew Hardwick said in 2025 the Re:act program marked its 10th year.

“It is mind-blowing to think that since 2016, Re:act has grown from a pilot in Melbourne to a global program that has engaged almost 1,600 students and 70 partners across 4 continents, with more than 57 million people around the world having seen campaigns created by young people,” he said.

“Re:act’s achievements and longevity have been made possible by the dedicated people who form a community around the program and its vision of giving young people a voice in road safety, the sustained commitment of our education, program and media partners, and the talent and creativity of participating students.

“We thank each of them for their commitment to Re:act and their contribution to reducing road trauma among a group over-represented in road toll statistics the world over.

“Tiffany’s campaign in Queensland will run in tandem with campaigns created by students in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. All of them are unique and absolutely hit the brief with equal parts humour and gravity for the subject matter.

“Tiffany’s approach to the research behind her campaign and testing during its development was exceptional and made for a fantastically creative and strong campaign.”