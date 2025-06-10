Quiip Celebrates 15 Years

Quiip is marking its 15th anniversary this month, celebrating a decade and a half of connecting and protecting communities online.

Since 2010, Quiip has grown from a bold idea to transform community management into a thriving team of over 25 online community specialists. As pioneers in the field, the agency is known for its work with leading brands and organisations, but also for its advocacy of safe, inclusive and meaningful digital spaces.

Quiip was founded by CEO Alison Michalk, who recognised early on the increasing need for expert guidance to navigate the opportunities, challenges, and risks of online communities. What began as a vision to enable better online engagement has grown into a leading business in community strategy and practice, delivering world-class community management services in Australia and internationally.

Quiip has been instrumental in building and supporting the community management industry. From creating Australia’s first network for community managers to co-founding the State of Community Management Report and Swarm – APAC’s premier conference for community professionals – the company has been at the forefront of defining standards and direction for community management in the region.

As one of Australia’s first 250 certified B Corporations, Quiip has been firmly committed to business as a force for good. A proud Pledge 1% member with a charity-matching program, the company has donated over AU$150,000 to not-for-profit causes and organisations since 2010.

With a strong focus on positive climate and environmental action, Quiip recognises the planet as a key stakeholder. The company’s commitment to the B Corp framework is woven into how it works – from its impact roadmap to its partnership with Trace to measure and manage emissions.

Quiip shares its journey through annual Impact Reports which track performance, impact and the satisfaction of clients, partners and team. Key highlights during FY 2024 included: achieving 56% revenue from partnering with purpose-driven organisations; pro-bono support for Parents for Climate, Take 3 for the Sea and the Yes campaign; new leadership appointments; and innovative sponsorship of Home Energy Efficiency scorecards for its all-remote team.

“This milestone is a testament to our incredible team, long-standing partners, and the communities we’ve helped shape. I’m curious and energised about what the next 15 years will bring. We’re committed to responsible business practices and continuing to build spaces online where people feel seen and supported,” said Quiip CEO, Alison Michalk.

As the digital landscape continues to shift, Quiip aims to stay ahead by constantly adapting and refining its approach. From the rise of decentralised platforms like Bluesky to the renewed popularity of forums and the need for safer online spaces for under-16s, Quiip remains platform-agnostic and agile. The team is actively embracing new technologies, including keeping a close eye on the impact and effectiveness of AI tools.

With a human-led moderation approach and best practice community building at the core, Quiip is looking forward to the next 15 years — evolving with the technology, trends and communities that will shape our collective online future.