Quantcast Strengthens Leadership, Announcing Jordan Khoo As APAC Vice President

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced experienced business leader, Jordan Khoo, as vice president for the Asia-Pacific region, further strengthening its leadership team in the fast-growing region.

Under his new remit, Khoo will be responsible for leading Quantcast’s strategy and commercial operations across APAC, from the company’s Singapore office.

Khoo brings extensive experience in digital media, advertising technology, sales leadership and regional market expansion to Quantcast. Most recently Khoo served as Managing Director APAC at DoubleVerify, where he spearheaded its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, and previously as Vice President at Sizmek, where he was instrumental in driving commercial success and deepening customer engagement across APAC.

“Jordan is a results-driven leader, with a proven track record for building high-performing teams and scaling ad tech businesses throughout the diverse markets of the Asia-Pacific region. We’re excited by our continued growth in APAC and I’m excited that Quantcast and our clients will benefit from Jordan’s expertise in market development, strategic partnerships and industry leadership,” said Quantcast CEO, Konrad Feldman.

“Joining Quantcast is an opportunity to bring my expertise, skills and experience to a business that is thriving in the APAC market. My focus will be on continuing to harness the power of AI and data-driven strategies to unlock greater effectiveness in digital advertising, helping our clients and teams to navigate the complex, fast-changing media landscape. I look forward to using my experience, particularly my extensive knowledge of the digital market in the APAC region, to strengthen and grow our partnerships,” said Khoo.

Khoo’s appointment is effective immediately.