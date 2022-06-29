Quantcast Launches New Advertising Solutions For Marketers

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, has announced the launch of a suite of new solutions for digital marketers who demand more from their brand advertising.

With these new products, marketers can seamlessly plan, activate, and measure video, native and display brand campaigns across the web and on connected TV (CTV). Building on Quantcast’s widely adopted cookieless technology, marketers benefit from access to their entire audience, today.

“As demand for programmatic brand advertising grows in Asia Pacific, our aim is to simplify things for marketers. Siloed systems and data detract from marketing intent, limit marketing innovation, and lack real-time, actionable feedback,” said Andrew Double (pictured), APAC vice president at Quantcast.

“We’re excited to introduce our streamlined take on integrated brand advertising, with automated optimisation and timely measurement of impact.”

Now, with the Quantcast Platform, marketers can measure and optimise brand advertising as effectively as their direct response campaigns. These new, easy-to-use solutions build on Quantcast’s leadership in data and machine learning to deliver planning against scalable audiences and premium inventory, hi-fidelity audience activation across screens, automated campaign optimisation, and comprehensive measurement of brand advertising’s impact on consumer preference and downstream business outcomes.

At the heart of this new product suite is Brand Lift Live, an integrated, real-time survey solution that enables marketers to optimise campaigns continuously against the brand awareness and consideration metrics that really matter, rather than limiting substitute metrics such as viewability and click-through rate (CTR).

Within the Quantcast Platform, Brand Lift Live uses statistically controlled survey groups to measure the real-time impact of ads throughout a campaign, allowing for refinement of campaign audiences and delivery characteristics to maximise the impact of every marketing dollar.

A new measurement approach for the open internet, Brand Lift Live complements traditional research methodologies similar to the way a fitness tracker complements an annual medical check-up.

Peter Day, chief technology officer, Quantcast said: “We started with a simple question ‘how can we make brand budgets work harder?’ and since improvement requires measurement, that’s where we started.”

“We found that practitioners relied on poor proxy metrics like viewability and CTR because assessing what they really care about – recall, awareness, and consideration – in a timely and precise enough manner to support campaign optimisation was simply too hard. Brand Lift Live solves this problem.”

The advantages of Brand Lift Live include:

Actionable campaign data: View lift data in real-time and take action on campaigns in flight to adjust frequency, creative, messaging, and audience to maximise brand lift.

Simple setup: Brand Lift Live is easily configured alongside campaigns, allowing for the design, surveying, and response capture without the need for any third-party integrations.

Flexible survey options: Marketers can easily measure the impact of brand campaigns with multiple survey options that will best fit their campaign’s branding objectives.

With these new capabilities, advertisers can use the Quantcast Platform to plan and validate custom audiences and discover compelling supply for their audiences across CTV, desktop, and mobile. Campaigns can be configured in minutes and the intuitive features greatly aid marketers in diagnosing issues to promote consistent performance and delivery.

Alongside Brand Lift Live, additional platform insights examine the incremental reach of campaigns across web and CTV and the downstream contribution these brand activations deliver to performance campaigns and conversions.

In addition to its brand solutions, Quantcast is also launching a new module for its free global educational program, the Quantcast Academy. The new course will provide marketers with an understanding of the changing landscape of TV advertising, including the CTV ecosystem, measurement and combatting ad fraud in CTV.

The highly lauded Quantcast Academy provides an array of online learning modules and a full certification program to help understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem, providing insight into concepts such as how artificial intelligence works and its increasingly integral role in marketing strategy.