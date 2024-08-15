Qsic Rolls Out In-Store Audio Retail Media Platform Across North America Following 220% Year On Year Growth

Qsic has announced the company is ramping up its presence in North America. On track for its strongest year to date, Qsic closed out Q2 reporting over 220 per cent year-on-year growth, primarily driven by strong adoption across North America.

Over the past year, the number of retail locations using its in-store audio retail media platform has tripled compared with the same period last year, with the majority located in the U.S. and Canada, with an increasing presence in Mexico.

Demand for its solution has steadily grown in tandem with an increasing focus on in-store advertising. In-store retail media is expected to grow at an accelerated rate through 2025, with spend poised to surpass $1 billion by 2028.

“Despite significant spend going into digital channels, 85 per cent of U.S. retail sales still occur in-store,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO at Qsic. “In-store advertising puts a brand in front of high-intent shoppers at the point of sale to drive higher conversions and sales. The challenge for in-store advertising has always been infrastructure and scale, and we’ve been able to address both with our advanced audio technology. Our seamless in-store setup and proprietary AI enable personalised, data-driven experiences that not only enhance customer engagement but also maximise advertising impact”.

Qsic is at the forefront of AI and in-store retail media. The company developed a proprietary generative AI model, Lucy, for the creation of custom audio ad content at scale, including on-demand voiceovers. Lucy dynamically creates and localises ad content in real time, leveraging retailer data to include details like local pricing, inventory, and weather conditions.

To support its continued expansion across North America, Qsic recently opened a new office in Dallas that will be the home base for CEO Matt Elsley to support new business growth. Additionally, the company significantly ramped up hiring over the past year. Qsic nearly doubled its workforce, adding new positions across engineering, product, operations, and sales teams to continue driving innovation and providing support for the rapidly expanding number of locations leveraging its platform.