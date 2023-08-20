QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool

QMS today announced the launch of Performance+, the first audience-based post-campaign analysis tool in the out of home industry.

The new product has been developed to further enhance audience accountability and transparency in the execution of clients’ DOOH campaigns. Performance+ campaigns incorporate guaranteed audience metrics, enabling clients to buy with increased surety and confidence.

Created in conjunction with technology partner Hemisphere, Performance+ connects multiple systems and is underpinned by DSpark mobility data, which provides a dynamic view of campaign audience volumes along with a deeper understanding of their profiles.

QMS chief strategy officer, Christian Zavecz, said: “Performance+ is a natural evolution for QMS as we continue the transition from asset to audience transacting for clients. With the increased role and relevancy that DOOH continues to deliver, we identified a need to act more like other broadcast channels in the way that we guarantee and showcase actual campaign audience delivery.”

Omnicom Media Group’s head of trading, John Lynch, said: “Data that provides greater insight into campaign performance is something that we welcome at OMG. We are excited to be the first in market to test the Performance+ post-campaign analysis tool from QMS.

“It will allow us to gain greater understanding of real-time audience behaviours during actual campaign periods. We believe that Performance+ is an innovative enhancement to OOH planning and buying, augmenting the industry standard measurement system, MOVE,” he said.