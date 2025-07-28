QMS Snares Warwick Kiel From oOh!media

QMS has appointed Warwick Kiel as Victorian agency sales director, effective from Q4 2025.

Reporting to QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, Kiel will be responsible for leading QMS’ agency sales function in Victoria after Karen Clements stepped away from QMS and the industry to spend more time with her family.

He will work closely with Nick Crowe, who joined QMS in March this year as Victorian sales director, independent and direct, to further enhance the company’s commercial presence and service offering in the Victorian market.

Kiel joins QMS following a nine-year stint at oOh!media, where he was most recently group sales leader. Before that role, he held various sales roles at marketing product design and manufacturing agencies Zinc and Upstairs Yellow.

“After an extensive recruitment and interview process, I’m thrilled to announce that Warwick Kiel has been appointed as our Victorian agency sales director,” said Kerley. “Warwick is an experienced out of home sales professional, having spent almost a decade in the industry, and he is incredibly respected by agency leaders, clients and his peers because of his work ethic and his infectiously positive attitude.

“This is a fantastic appointment for our agency team in Melbourne and for the QMS business as a whole as we continue our momentum in market.”

“I’ve always admired QMS for their people, innovation, creativity as well as their elite digital out of home network,” commented Kiel on his appointment.

“I’m excited to be joining a team that’s known for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in outdoor, and I can’t wait to get started.”