QMS Shows Off The Best Parts Of Digital OOH With New Campaign

Digital outdoor media company QMS today unveiled The Difference in Digital OOH, a new market initiative designed to educate and empower marketers on the rich campaign benefits offered by digital out of home advertising.

The new campaign will champion an increased role and understanding for the medium throughout all stages of the purchase funnel by identifying the five key attributes of digital out of home (DOOH) that are essential to delivering more strategic marketing outcomes for clients.

QMS’ business is digital by design, with 90% of its assets currently digital as well as an ongoing investment in and commitment to sophisticated and relevant data, research and technology capabilities, all purpose-built to adapt to the behaviours and environments of digital native consumers.

QMS chief operating officer – customer, Sara Lappage, said: “Digital technology has not only transformed customer behaviours, it has also become the new currency for our industry as marketers look for better ways to connect with audiences where they play, learn, work, shop and live.

“For marketers, the many benefits of our advanced digital network include data-led audience targeting, evolving and more impactful creative, dynamic creative optimisation, programmatic trading, omnichannel retargeting and improved verification, attribution and measurement,” she said.

“All of this, combined with our premium network solution, provides the clarity and confidence for marketers to create more engaging, effective and exciting campaigns that deliver a greater return on investment.”

QMS chief strategy officer, Christian Zavecz, said: “The core pillars of our digital-first positioning speak to exactly what marketers want from DOOH: impact, precision, cut-through, amplification and accountability.

“Those five pillars are at the heart of everything we do at QMS and are backed by extensive research and investment in new technology, world-leading data partners and sophisticated new ways to engage consumers.

“With the scale and impact of OOH combined with digital’s agility, flexibility and data capabilities, our offering continues to evolve and adapt to the ongoing challenges in delivering effective campaign solutions. It’s how we make a difference, so clients see one.”

QMS’ new The Difference in Digital OOH campaign will also be showcased across agencies nationally in the coming weeks.