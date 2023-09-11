QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation

QMS is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation.

QMS’s involvement with SXSW Sydney includes being named as presenting partner of the Media Industry Conference Track, the area with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the players bringing new ideas to the table. QMS will also present an activation within the SXSW Sydney Event Precinct, the details of which will be announced soon.

For the first time in the festival’s 37-year history, SXSW will be held outside of Austin, Texas. The Sydney event runs from 15 to 22 October and will host over 1000 events which will feature more than 700 world-leading speakers, 300 panels and sessions, over 400 artist performances, 150 indie games, seven days and nights of screenings and more.

QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt, said: “QMS is committed to championing and advancing creativity in the out of home industry – and the Australian media sector in general – which makes SXSW Sydney the perfect partner choice.

“We’re proud to be a key part of the week-long program, as the presenting partner of the Media Track. Our involvement celebrates the advancement of the out of home industry and its creative dynamism. Backed by a significant investment in digital, the channel is truly pushing the boundaries of what DOOH can achieve for brands.

“Look out for the SXSW Sydney creative running across our portfolio this week as we promote the event across our premium digital network. This event is a once in a lifetime experience for all industry creative practitioners, and will certainly be one to be remembered,” she said.

SXSW Sydney head of commercial partnerships & marketing, Simon Cahill, said: “I’m incredibly excited to have QMS as one of our partners for SXSW Sydney. Our event is the largest celebration of creativity in the southern hemisphere and like Austin, it will become home to those within our creative industries for one week in October. QMS, presenting our Media Track, continues to push the industry forward and we can’t wait to see the conversations that are had by our delegates in the weeks to come.”

As part of its partnership, SXSW Sydney will be featured across QMS’ national digital network including digital large format, Impulse and the City of Sydney street furniture to raise awareness and promote ticket sales ahead of the start of the festival.

