QMS Names Olivia Gotch As General Manager, City Of Sydney

QMS has announced the appointment of Olivia Gotch as general manager – City of Sydney, effective immediately.

In her new role, Gotch will report to QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, and manage the revenue and sales operations of QMS’ world-leading, premium digital City of Sydney street furniture network.

Gotch joins QMS from Scentre Group’s BrandSpace Media, with eight years in senior leadership roles across multiple market and agency groups.

Fairhurst said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Olivia to this important role in QMS. She comes to us with fantastic experience and relationships within the media and out of home industry.

“The QMS City of Sydney digital street furniture network has been hugely successful since it officially launched in August last year. Now is the perfect time for Olivia to join us, as we approach our one-year anniversary and continue its rollout to further enhance this world-class out of home asset.

“The QMS City of Sydney network has been an outstanding success in terms of both demand from marketers and agencies and the results it is generating for clients. It’s great to have Olivia as part of the team as her proven experience and leadership will help continue our huge momentum forward and drive even further growth and success,” he said.

Gotch said: “As the jewel in the crown of the Australian out of home industry, joining QMS to help lead the City of Sydney offering is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to work with the passionate team in place and look forward to helping more advertisers harness this powerful digital network that reaches Sydneysiders like no other.”