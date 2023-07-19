QMS Names Olivia Gotch As General Manager, City Of Sydney

QMS Names Olivia Gotch As General Manager, City Of Sydney
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    QMS has announced the appointment of Olivia Gotch as general manager – City of Sydney, effective immediately.

    In her new role, Gotch will report to QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, and manage the revenue and sales operations of QMS’ world-leading, premium digital City of Sydney street furniture network.

    Gotch joins QMS from Scentre Group’s BrandSpace Media, with eight years in senior leadership roles across multiple market and agency groups.

    Fairhurst said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Olivia to this important role in QMS. She comes to us with fantastic experience and relationships within the media and out of home industry.

    “The QMS City of Sydney digital street furniture network has been hugely successful since it officially launched in August last year. Now is the perfect time for Olivia to join us, as we approach our one-year anniversary and continue its rollout to further enhance this world-class out of home asset.

    “The QMS City of Sydney network has been an outstanding success in terms of both demand from marketers and agencies and the results it is generating for clients. It’s great to have Olivia as part of the team as her proven experience and leadership will help continue our huge momentum forward and drive even further growth and success,” he said.

    Gotch said: “As the jewel in the crown of the Australian out of home industry, joining QMS to help lead the City of Sydney offering is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to work with the passionate team in place and look forward to helping more advertisers harness this powerful digital network that reaches Sydneysiders like no other.”

     

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
    • Marketing

    ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen

    ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]

    An Open Book: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success In Exclusive Interview
    • Media

    An Open Book: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success In Exclusive Interview

    This week, B&T has been on the ground at the Australian Online Retailer conference at the ICC, uncovering the latest developments and insights that are paving the way for the future of the thriving ecommerce landscape. Yesterday, we had the pleasure of sitting down with one of their esteemed keynoters, Adam Freedman, brand communications consultant at […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Modibodi Releases Hilarious Period Drama
    • Marketing

    Modibodi Releases Hilarious Period Drama

    Modibodi has created a binge-worthy period drama, designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience and celebrate the brand’s latest collection of period undies: ModiBasics. The new ModiBasics period undies have been specifically designed for the needs of 18–25- year-old, Gen Z menstruators. This is such a pivotal time in life when everything around you […]

    DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
    • Marketing

    DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account

    DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]

    The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
    • Opinion

    The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change

    Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
    • Marketing

    carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil

    carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]

    ‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
    • Media

    ‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders

    Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]

    Studio shot of Welsh corgi Pembroke catching a treat. The dog is isolated on a white background. Funny dog face.
    • Marketing

    Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue

    Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]