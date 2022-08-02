QMS Nabs News Corp’s Karen Clements As Its Vic/SA Sales Manager

QMS has announced the appointment of Karen Clements (lead image) to the new role of Victoria/South Australia State sales manager.

Reporting to QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, Clements will be responsible for leading the agency sales teams and enhancing QMS’ customer-centric sales approach throughout Victoria and South Australia.

Clements joins QMS from News Corp, where she has been Victorian group sales director since April 2019 and, before that, Victorian prestige sales director. Her resume also includes roles with NewsLifeMedia (where she was Group Sales Director), News Magazines and NewsNet.

QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley said the senior appointment provides additional sales expertise as the business continues to strengthen its market growth and sales leadership position across Australia’s digital out of home industry.

Kerley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Karen to the QMS team. With more than 15 years’ senior sales leadership, Karen has a proven track record in leading high-performance teams, building strong relationships and delivering real results.

“I am very pleased she has agreed to lead to our agency sales team as her long-standing relationships across agency groups are second to none.”

Clements said: “With QMS’ vision to be the leader in digital out of home, my goal is to help drive our growth trajectory and help our clients maximise the power of our digital by design portfolio.

“As the launch of our campaign-based offering for our re-energised City of Sydney network approaches later this month, it certainly is an exciting time to join the QMS family.”