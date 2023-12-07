QMS Champions Creativity As First Most Contagious APAC 2023 Sponsor

Leading digital outdoor company QMS has announced it is the first-ever inaugural partner for Most Contagious APAC, the landmark London event by creative and strategic intelligence company Contagious, which will be showcased in Australia on Tuesday, 12 December in Sydney and Wednesday, 13 December in Melbourne.

Most Contagious is an event that delivers key advertising insights and trends that help agencies, businesses, and marketers hit the ground running for the new year ahead. This year will see Most Contagious showcase campaigns, learnings and results from its London event, including Barbie and McDonald’s, as well as additional local APAC content.

QMS is partnering with Most Contagious APAC in support of its highly anticipated creative sessions around Australia that aim to help educate and inspire the market on the most current creative trends within the industry.

“We are excited to be the first-ever inaugural partner for the Most Contagious APAC event, kicking off next week,” QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage said.

“Contagious has a strong reputation in this market for its leading creative thinking and QMS is committed to championing and advancing creativity and innovation in the out-of-home industry, now and in the years to come”.

“Digital technology has dramatically changed the role that creativity plays in out of home in recent years, so we look forward to supporting Contagious and the team here to bring these events to life and help showcase the latest, best-in-class creative trends,” she said.

Most Contagious APAC kicks off in Sydney at 10.00 am on Tuesday, 12 December, at Event Cinemas on George Street, Sydney, followed by the Melbourne event at 10.00 am on Wednesday, 13 December, at Village Cinemas, Southbank.