QMS Breaks New Ground With Ausbreaking Partnership

QMS Breaks New Ground With Ausbreaking Partnership
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    QMS today announced its official sponsorship with AUSBreaking to host the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Oceania Breaking Championships, a two-day qualifying event for the sport’s highly anticipated Olympics debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

    The QMS 2023 WDSF Oceania Breaking Championships will bring together 100 of the best breakers from across Oceania to battle it out at Sydney Town Hall on Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October for a chance to secure one of the 16 coveted spots on the inaugural Australian Olympic Breaking team. As the official outdoor media partner of the Australian Olympic Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, QMS will also partner with AUSBreaking to present a breaking battle and panel discussion to be held on the opening day of South by SXSW Sydney at Tumbalong Park on 15 October.

    QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt, said: “This new Olympic sport is the perfect fit with the QMS brand. Breaking is the new kid on the block. It’s vibrant, innovative, inclusive and – much like DOOH – it pushes the boundaries of what we think is possible. It’s out of the ordinary, in every way.

    “More than ever, there is a responsibility for broad representation and diverse storytelling in our media landscape. Embedded within the breaking culture is a natural and authentic array of stories and voices – from Australians from all corners of the country who have committed themselves to achieving their Olympic dream.

    “QMS is proud to be providing a platform for all Australians to learn more about breaking and its cypher culture, which starts with a breaking battle at SXSW Sydney with the AUSBreaking Crew on stage at Tumbalong Park – come down and join the movement!” she said.

    AUSBreaking President, Lowe Napalan, said: “Australian breakers have long enjoyed an international reputation for their explosive skills and performative style. Now, Australian breakers are on the verge of making history, and have the opportunity to compete on the Olympic world stage.

    “We are delighted that QMS is getting behind our Australian breakers in such a big way.”

    Born in the boroughs of New York in the 1970s, breaking is the original dance/movement of hip hop, performed by individuals called B-Girls and B-Boys. It’s one of the four elements of hip hop that also include deejaying, emceeing and graffiti.




