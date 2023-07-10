QMS Appoints John Purcell As Chief Technology Officer

QMS has announced the appointment of John Purcell (lead image) to the newly created role of chief technology officer.

Reporting to QMS chief operating officer – corporate, Malcolm Pearce, Purcell will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the company’s technology and innovation strategy.

A veteran of the out of home and technology sectors, Purcell previously ran his own consulting business for 12 months, working with a range of companies including QMS.

Before that he was chief product and technology officer at SureVision and commercial director, operations and technology, at oOh!media.

Pearce said: “I’m very pleased to welcome John to QMS. He brings over 20 years’ experience in the out of home industry to this new role and his insights into how technology can further drive customer and business growth will be invaluable.

“The creation of this new role highlights our ongoing investment in our people and in our technology roadmap, which continues to drive the expansion of the business and the great results our clients are experiencing with digital out of home.

“Digital innovation is at the heart of QMS, and we have led the industry in embracing DOOH and all the benefits it brings brands and agencies. John will play an important role in further enhancing our technology and digital capabilities,” he said.

Purcell said: “QMS’ ‘digital by design’ strategy has been a real game changer for both the company and the industry. I’m very excited to join the QMS team and to help take that strategy to the next level, whilst at the same time supporting our customer-facing teams with an even deeper focus on technology, systems and processes that support ease of buying with QMS.”