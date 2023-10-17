QMS Signs As Official Outdoor Media Partner For 2024 Paralympics

Digital outdoor media company QMS has been announced as the Official Outdoor Media Partner of Paralympics Australia ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Pictured above: left to right – Vanessa Low, Paralympic Athlete and John O’Neill, CEO QMS

QMS will work closely with Paralympics Australia to promote the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics, which will be held from 28 August to 8 September and promise to be the biggest and best Games in history.

The news follows the announcement that QMS is also the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games to be held in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

QMS’ plans for the 2024 Paralympics will see ground-breaking Paralympic content showcased across its Olympic screen network for key Paralympics Australia partners. The screen network will run across the company’s best digital large format, City of Sydney, Impulse and Gold Coast street furniture assets – bringing the news and stories of the Paralympics and Olympics to more Australians in real-time as they unfold.

“We are honoured to be Paralympics Australia’s Official Outdoor Media Partner for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. In addition to our partnership with Paralympics Australia, our Australian Olympic Committee partnerships will bring the news of our talented Australian athletes competing in Paris to the streets of Australia” said John O’Neill, QMS chief executive officer.

“The Paralympics represents the best of humanity – united together through the power and spirit of sport, inspiring pride, promoting excellence and driving all Australians to imagine what is possible. We can’t wait to showcase these stories of excellence across our digital OOH network”.

“Next year’s Paralympics will be the first in Europe since London 2012 and the International Paralympic Committee has vowed to deliver the most spectacular Paralympics ever. With less than a year to go, we can’t wait to be part of it” said QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst.

“The response from marketers and agencies to our Olympic partnerships for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games has been very strong and we’re expecting the same level of support and excitement for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” he said.

Over 180 National Paralympic Committees are expected to take part at Paris 2024, beating the record set at London 2012. More than 4,400 athletes with high support needs will compete and there will be a record 235 medal events for women.

“The incredible power of Paralympic sport is anchored in unique stories of resilience, determination and the strength of the human spirit. Through our partnership with QMS, we have a wonderful opportunity to work

together to provide Australians with innovative ways of connecting with our athletes and their remarkable stories as they represent us on the global stage” said Catherine Clark, Paralympics Australia chief executive officer.

“I’m delighted to welcome QMS to the Australian Paralympic Family and look forward to unlocking the potential of our partnership”.’

“The Australian Paralympic Team resonates with Australians more deeply now than ever before. In a constantly evolving media landscape, it’s exciting to join with QMS to showcase our Paralympians to even broader audiences in a new and compelling way” said Paralympics Australia head of commercial, communications and brand, Cameron Murray.

QMS’ Paris 2024 screen network partnership opportunities are now open.