QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist.

Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those feelings. The campaign aims to celebrate the golden olden days and encourage customers to find a sense of comfort in the styles of past decades.

From loafers and kitten heels beloved from the 50s, vintage homewares of the 70s, and baggy silhouettes from the 90s; Centre retailers have drawn on inspiration from these decades for their modern fashion, food and lifestyle collections.

QIC’s Hello Again campaign will champion these decades popularised through movies, TV shows, and music videos. It aims to tap into the consumer demand for these iconic styles with a modern twist that appeals to people of different ages and backgrounds.

Known for his stunning editorial and portrait photography, QIC commissioned well-renowned Australian photographer Hugh Stewart to shoot Hello Again. Hugh Stewart worked with models who embody a particular style or era, capturing the unique look and presence that brings something special to the reimagined looks of the 50s, 70s and 90s.

Bronwyn Cooper, Head of Marketing at QIC Real Estate, comments: “At a time of constant change, for our AW23 campaign, we wanted to tap into something we could control: memories of the past. We know that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences.

Our centres bring nostalgic memories and comfort to shoppers, and we hope they find endless inspiration from past decades through this campaign.”

“We’ve welcomed the creative direction from our new agency partner Jane Doe on this campaign and can’t wait to see Hello Again come to life in our centres.”

Penny Buck, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Jane Doe, comments: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with QIC Real Estate, a brand that blends the best of lifestyle, culture and community together.”

“This season, we want every customer to get lost in a warm wave of nostalgic goodness. From TV to home decor, music to beauty, we are seeing the past stand very much in our present, all around us. Hello Again hopes to bring comfort in the familiar fashion of the past and encourage fun in reinventing what really proves to be a ‘timeless piece’ for each individual – whether that’s a corset, cargo pants or grunge eyeliner.”

Hello Again launches today across 11 of QIC’s shopping centres in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and the Gold Coast. It will be executed via QIC’s digital channels and in-centre, with each location playing host to a variety of free, family-friendly events following the launch.