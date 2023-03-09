QIC Launches Galaxy-First Interactive Space-Themed Shopping Centre

QIC has launched a galaxy-first interactive space-themed shopping centre experience, in collaboration with world-leading art and technology studio ENESS.

Kicking off in Canberra from March 3, QIC’s “It’s Not Rocket Science” activation will see 14 giant, interactive and inflatable space-themed characters tour Australia until the end of 2024.

These unique installations are the work of pioneering art and technology studio ENESS, renowned for producing transformational, interactive public art experiences across the globe.

Ranging from 1.5 metres to an enormous 6.5 metres tall, each of the characters are artistic interpretations of space technology and intergalactic subjects such as rockets, UFOs, space observatories, satellite dishes and moon rocks.

“It’s Not Rocket Science was developed with the intention to create an installation that promotes interest and curiosity in science in way that is fun, playful, and accessible. We really believe that you’re never too old to learn about science and the natural world,” says ENESS’ founder, Nimrod Weis.

The activation was formed as part of QIC’s commitment to deliver unique, engaging, and meaningful experiences within its centres.

“It’s Not Rocket Science is a ground-breaking activation, never-before-seen inside shopping centres across Australia,” says Stephen Dewaele, General Manager of Shopping Centres for QIC Real Estate.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with ENESS to bring our centres something that is truly out-of-this world, igniting excitement and imagination in everyone who explores it.”

Supporting future generations and helping develop interest into STEM through innovative and exciting ways is a key focus for QIC centres.

“We value our connection with our local communities. It’s Not Rocket Science is ‘edutainment’ for all ages and gives families another reason to spend time together, as kids and adults alike learn from, and connect with, the installation.”

Each of the 14 characters have been developed using patterned outer skins, curated from ENESS’ artists, or from NASA’s high-resolution images of surfaces from the Moon and Mars.

The characters apply intuitive technologies to be able to interact with customers. Augmented reality and motion sensors rouse sensory responses through sight, sound, and touch.

“Interactivity provides that point of contact for people with an artwork. We like to create depth and layers to works and with this series we’ve explored various ways of interacting,” says Mr Weis.

“The varying sizes and shapes are design to be accessible to all ages, while also igniting wonder and imagination,” he adds.

Touring with the activation is a large-scale Space Station which will play host to a range of family-focussed intergalactic workshops and interactive pods. Young visitors are encouraged to dream big as they dress up in space suits and imagine what life would be like in space, while taking photos in front of interstellar backdrops.

Workshop activities encourage an interest in science and art and include a mix of creative yet educational games such as constellation, alien slime and moon sand making.

‘It’s Not Rocket Science’ is now live at Canberra Centre until Sunday 19 March in line with the ACT’s Enlighten festival, with the tour continuing to QIC’s remaining 10 participating centres in QLD, NSW, and VIC.