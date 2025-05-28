QBD Books & Good Reading Magazine Partner To Help Australians Find Their Next Great Read

QBD Books has announced a strategic partnership with Good Reading Magazine, expanding benefits for its loyalty program members. The collaboration will provide VIP and Gold VIP members with exclusive access to curated content, enhancing the value proposition of QBD’s tiered loyalty program.

Under the new partnership, QBD Books loyalty members will receive a complimentary 12-month subscription to a specially created QBD Books-branded digital edition of Good Reading Magazine. Additionally, all first-time online QBD Books customers will receive a one-month subscription to introduce them to the magazine’s literary recommendations and reviews.

“Our loyalty program has been a cornerstone of QBD Books’ growth,” explained Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books. “The customers who continue to return and support us reinforce our purpose. It’s amazing to be able to reward our community of booklovers for their commitment, and to keep encouraging a love of reading.”

Established over 20 years ago, Good Reading Magazine reviews between 50-60 books per month, helping readers discover new titles and explore different genres. The magazine publishes 11 issues per year and is available in both print and digital formats.

“Our whole aim when we started Good Reading magazine was to give people the confidence to buy or borrow a book, and to encourage people to read outside their usual range of genres or authors,” explains Rowena Morcom, publisher and editor of Good Reading. “This perfectly complements QBD Books’ commitment to connecting readers with their next favourite book.”

The partnership represents a natural alignment between two Australian brands dedicated to fostering a love of reading. Both organisations share a strong commitment to supporting and promoting Australian and New Zealand authors, highlighting local literary talent alongside international bestsellers.

For readers who may feel overwhelmed by the vast selection of books available, Good Reading Magazine offers curated recommendations that help simplify the discovery process. The magazine’s diverse reviewer network ensures there’s something for every type of reader, from lapsed readers to dedicated literary enthusiasts.

“Reading books informs you better about the world – even if it’s a novel, it can inform you about what’s happened in history and help you gain empathy for different situations,” noted Morcom. “We take great care in ensuring that the right book gets in the right hands by curating a diverse network of reviewers from all walks of life – from writers and journalists to passionate readers with expertise in specific genres like outback crime, cosy mysteries, or classics.”

QBD Books offers a tiered paid loyalty program with two membership levels – VIP and Gold VIP. Members enjoy exclusive offers, access to competitions, the latest product news, signed editions, and invitations to in-store events – all while earning credits with every purchase. Gold VIP members receive additional benefits, including higher discounts and premium promotions.

The additional Good Reading perks are now available for QBD Books VIP and Gold VIP members.