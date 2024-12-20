Qatar Airways Takes AI Campaign Festive With Holiday-Themed Scenes & Interactive Giveaway

Qatar Airways is adding a festive touch to its ground-breaking AI-powered ‘Qatar Airways Adventure’ campaign. In a global first for airline marketing, this immersive experience now offers holiday-centric moments, including an elf, snowman, gingerbread, and cheerful characters, inviting participants to star in their personalised holiday-themed Qatar Airways film.

Users can create and share unique, festive-themed face-swap creations, providing a fun and interactive layer to the campaign and encouraging users to engage and share. Simply spot the festive characters in a few select scenes, star in their own adventure and find a hidden reward in QVerse once their video is created.

To engage audiences further, Qatar Airways is introducing a giveaway where participants can win two business-class tickets by creating and sharing their AI-generated festive videos. Audiences are encouraged to visit the campaign microsite at ai.flyqatar.com, generate their personalized holiday adventure, and share it on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #QatarAirwaysAdventure and tag @qatarairways. Participants have the chance to create, share, and win while stepping into their starring role with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways senior vice president of global marketing & corporate communications, Babar Rahman, said: “The holidays are a time for connection, and we’re thrilled to bring the magic of travel and celebration together through our AI Adventure campaign. This festive twist reinforces Qatar Airways’ innovation in creating unique, memorable experiences for our customers globally.”