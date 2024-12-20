CampaignsNewsletter

Qatar Airways Takes AI Campaign Festive With Holiday-Themed Scenes & Interactive Giveaway

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Qatar Airways is adding a festive touch to its ground-breaking AI-powered ‘Qatar Airways Adventure’ campaign. In a global first for airline marketing, this immersive experience now offers holiday-centric moments, including an elf, snowman, gingerbread, and cheerful characters, inviting participants to star in their personalised holiday-themed Qatar Airways film.

Users can create and share unique, festive-themed face-swap creations, providing a fun and interactive layer to the campaign and encouraging users to engage and share. Simply spot the festive characters in a few select scenes, star in their own adventure and find a hidden reward in QVerse once their video is created.

To engage audiences further, Qatar Airways is introducing a giveaway where participants can win two business-class tickets by creating and sharing their AI-generated festive videos. Audiences are encouraged to visit the campaign microsite at ai.flyqatar.com, generate their personalized holiday adventure, and share it on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #QatarAirwaysAdventure and tag @qatarairways. Participants have the chance to create, share, and win while stepping into their starring role with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways senior vice president of global marketing & corporate communications, Babar Rahman, said: “The holidays are a time for connection, and we’re thrilled to bring the magic of travel and celebration together through our AI Adventure campaign. This festive twist reinforces Qatar Airways’ innovation in creating unique, memorable experiences for our customers globally.”

Related posts:

  1. MINI Türkiye Uses Its OLED Instrument Cluster To Rehouse Pooches Via TBWA\Istanbul
  2. Royal Life Saving WA Resurrects ‘Mermates’ Brand Platform Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub
  3. QMS Picks Its Favourite OOH From 2024
  4. Need Some Festive & Holiday Inspo? Cairns Crocodiles Has You Covered
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Adland’s Revolving Door: The Power Moves That Shaped The Industry in 2024
Nine Sets Sail With Sydney To Hobart Race 2024
Twisties Raises Eyebrows With Its Most Opulent Flavour Yet
All The Winners & Grinners Of B&T’s Suite Of Awards In 2024!
Register Lost your password?