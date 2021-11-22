Qantas & Optus Team Up For Frequent Flyers Bonanza!

Qantas & Optus Team Up For Frequent Flyers Bonanza!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Qantas and Optus have partnered to provide frequent flyers with the opportunity to earn Qantas Points on mobile phone plans.

From today, Qantas frequent flyer’s 13 million members can earn up to 20,000 bonus Qantas Points and up to 10 points for every dollar spent on their monthly plan fee through three new Optus SIM Only mobile plans.

With Australians starting to travel overseas again as more international routes reopen, international roaming is included in the $79 SIM Only Plan. With unlimited talk and SMS and 5GB of roaming data per month. It is the only Optus mobile plan with roaming included.

Qantas Loyalty, CEO, Olivia Wirth, said: “The pandemic has taught us just how important connection is to all of us, whether it’s over the phone or in person.

“As international travel reopens, we believe frequent flyers will jump at the opportunity to have roaming included with their mobile plan.

“Frequent Flyers could earn enough points in a year to fly from Brisbane to Tokyo or take several domestic flights through these Optus mobile plans.

“Plus, if members pay their phone bill with a Qantas Points earning credit card, they could increase their points earning potential even further.

“We see frequent flyers adding a substantial number of points to their balances every year through everyday spend like shopping at Woolworths, filling up at BP, and now on their Optus mobile plan.”

Optus managing director of marketing and revenue, Matt Williams, said: “At Optus, our focus has been on continuing to take customer experience to a new level and create unique customer connections, and today we are thrilled to be in partnership with Qantas to continue to provide customers with more of what they love.

“With borders opening up and Australians starting to travel overseas again, this strategic partnership is built on the shared commitment of helping bring people together.”

Optus, managing director of customer success, Maurice McCarthy, added:  “This is just the beginning of our partnership, with our two brands sharing a vision to explore ways to add value for Australians.

“As our partnership grows, it will see us broadening the opportunities to trial new digital innovations in the market, in line with the Optus digital everywhere strategy.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Olivia Wirth Optus Qantas

Latest News

Bonds & Brooklyn MGMT Team Up To Get More Diversity Into The Modelling Space
  • Marketing
  • Media

Bonds & Brooklyn MGMT Team Up To Get More Diversity Into The Modelling Space

Bonds has joined forces with an Aussie modelling agency, Brooklyn MGMT to increase talent diversity in the fashion industry. launching the – BE YOU- Model Search to discover new and exciting talent. Committed to a diverse and inclusive representation of real Australians in their campaigns, Bonds’ partnership with Brooklyn MGMT will foster opportunities for more […]

Lancemore Crossley St Partner Up With Malfy To Present ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema’
  • Campaigns

Lancemore Crossley St Partner Up With Malfy To Present ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema’

Boutique Melbourne hotel, Lancemore Crossley St have partnered up with Italian gin brand Malfy to launch the Crossley St cinema experience. The cinema experience, known as ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema,’ will take place on the rooftop terrace of Lancemore Crossley St every Thursday between December 2nd and January 27th. Featuring a gin pop-up bar and some […]

Independent Podcast Company Acast Announce Expansion Into Victoria
  • Media

Independent Podcast Company Acast Announce Expansion Into Victoria

Acast have expanded into Victoria with the hire of Bryce Crosswell (featured image) as new group sales lead for Victoria. Acast’s expansion into Victoria comes after reporting net sales growth of 89% for Q3-21, compared to Q3-20. In his new position, Crosswell will be responsible for spearheading growth in the podcast market and work to […]

In-Game Audio Adverts: The New Tech From ARN And AudioMob
  • Technology

In-Game Audio Adverts: The New Tech From ARN And AudioMob

ARN have partnered with UK company AudioMob to launch in-game audio advertisements for mobile games. This new project means that instead of annoying visual ads that take up your whole screen during gameplay, an audio ad will play instead. Unskippable in-game audio adverts will appear with a click-through banner and only when a phones volume […]

‘The Story:’ Australia’s New Digital Magazine About The Art, Craft And Science Of Storytelling
  • Media

‘The Story:’ Australia’s New Digital Magazine About The Art, Craft And Science Of Storytelling

Funded by Fireside creative agency, The Story is a new Aussie digital magazine that bills itself as storytelling about storytelling. The magazine is edited by Chris Harrigan (featured image), former editor of Smith Journal, and published by Fireside founder, former journalist, and political advisor Ben Hart. “As a journalist, Ben used storytelling to make sense of the world, […]

Seismic’s New Head Of Marketing APAC Is On A Mission For Sales And Marketing Alignment
  • Marketing

Seismic’s New Head Of Marketing APAC Is On A Mission For Sales And Marketing Alignment

Seismic’s new head of marketing APAC, Simon Hickox (featured image), wants to bridge the gap between sales and marketing. Hickox joins Seismic from Telstra, where he was the marketing director, and he previously worked at UBS. With a wealth of experience behind him, Hickox realises the tension that can exist between sales and marketing teams […]

KFC Partners With Collingwood FC For Finger Lickin’ New Sponsorship Deal
  • Marketing

KFC Partners With Collingwood FC For Finger Lickin’ New Sponsorship Deal

Did someone say AFL? Iconic fast food chain, KFC, has penned a four-year deal with the Collingwood Football Club, to become the AFL powerhouse’s new premier partner. The partnership will cover the club’s four football platforms, including AFL, AFLW, VFL, and VFLW, and will see the brand’s iconic logo feature on the back of the […]