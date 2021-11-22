Qantas & Optus Team Up For Frequent Flyers Bonanza!

Qantas and Optus have partnered to provide frequent flyers with the opportunity to earn Qantas Points on mobile phone plans.

From today, Qantas frequent flyer’s 13 million members can earn up to 20,000 bonus Qantas Points and up to 10 points for every dollar spent on their monthly plan fee through three new Optus SIM Only mobile plans.

With Australians starting to travel overseas again as more international routes reopen, international roaming is included in the $79 SIM Only Plan. With unlimited talk and SMS and 5GB of roaming data per month. It is the only Optus mobile plan with roaming included.

Qantas Loyalty, CEO, Olivia Wirth, said: “The pandemic has taught us just how important connection is to all of us, whether it’s over the phone or in person.

“As international travel reopens, we believe frequent flyers will jump at the opportunity to have roaming included with their mobile plan.

“Frequent Flyers could earn enough points in a year to fly from Brisbane to Tokyo or take several domestic flights through these Optus mobile plans.

“Plus, if members pay their phone bill with a Qantas Points earning credit card, they could increase their points earning potential even further.

“We see frequent flyers adding a substantial number of points to their balances every year through everyday spend like shopping at Woolworths, filling up at BP, and now on their Optus mobile plan.”

Optus managing director of marketing and revenue, Matt Williams, said: “At Optus, our focus has been on continuing to take customer experience to a new level and create unique customer connections, and today we are thrilled to be in partnership with Qantas to continue to provide customers with more of what they love.

“With borders opening up and Australians starting to travel overseas again, this strategic partnership is built on the shared commitment of helping bring people together.”

Optus, managing director of customer success, Maurice McCarthy, added: “This is just the beginning of our partnership, with our two brands sharing a vision to explore ways to add value for Australians.

“As our partnership grows, it will see us broadening the opportunities to trial new digital innovations in the market, in line with the Optus digital everywhere strategy.”