Punk Grannies Rock Out In Utterly Ludicrous NSFW Spot For Mineral Water Brand

As regular B&T readers would know, we’re keen observers of the marketing histrionics performed by American canned water brand, Liquid Death, who’ve clearly taken the “we don’t give a shit” approach to promoting the brand.

And luckily for you, new Liquid Death work has dropped overnight promoting its latest foray into the iced tea market.

In true Liquid Death style, the new range comes with such wonderful names such as Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer and Rest In Peach.

For the accompanying TVC, the brand has again gone in-house for the creative that basically plays out like a 19-year-old boy’s advertising wet dream but all done with grandmas (who are actually friends of the band but in questionable drag.)

Check out the work below and keep a keen eye on the very NSFW firecracker scene on the rooftop mid-ad.