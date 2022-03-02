PUMA & Modibodi Team Up For Global Partnership To Stop Women Sitting Out In Sports

PUMA & Modibodi Team Up For Global Partnership To Stop Women Sitting Out In Sports
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sports company PUMA and global leak-proof apparel company Modibodi have teamed up to launch a range of leak-free period underwear and activewear,

Created to help women stay comfortable and active during their period whilst making a positive environmental impact.

PUMA together with Modibodi believes that everybody who wants to participate in exercise or sport should be given the opportunity to stay active and play, fueling the motivation behind PUMA x Modibodi’s exclusive global partnership under the “She Moves Us” platform.

Erin Longin, Global Director Run/Train at PUMA, said: “Even in the 21st century, periods and leaks still prevent women from participating in sports. Studies have revealed that girls’ participation in sport drops from 69% (ages 11-12) to 45% (ages 13-15).

“Additionally, the single-use plastic from disposable products can continue to pollute the environment for hundreds of years.

“As a global brand, we felt it important to do our part to address this issue. The PUMA x Modibodi collaboration allows women to stay active, without having to worry about leaks, while reducing their monthly waste from period products.”

Disposable products pollute the environment and are more expensive long term than their reusable, sustainable counterparts. The PUMA x Modibodi collection is designed to be reused and replace the need for disposable pads, liners and tampons, whilst ensuring women can stay extremely comfortable, odour free and protected from all leaks (not just periods).

Modibodi’s proprietary Modifier Technology™ achieves this through its soft top layer, made of merino wool, which wicks moisture and sweat, a quick-drying absorbent microfibre middle layer, that locks away fluid and odour, and additional waterproof protection in the bottom layer.

Kristy Chong, CEO and Founder, Modibodi said: “No woman should have to sit on the sidelines of life because they have their period or bladder leaks.

“We are thrilled to launch this collection with PUMA and together normalize menstruation and tackle the stigma that women can’t be active on their periods or when experiencing any of life’s leaks.”

The first PUMA x Modibodi active underwear collection will be available in May 2022 in selected stores and online at puma.com and modibodi.com.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Modibodi PUMA

Latest News

“I’m A Gay Filipino Man Working In Australia’s Adland, Here’s What I’ve Learned!”
  • Opinion

“I’m A Gay Filipino Man Working In Australia’s Adland, Here’s What I’ve Learned!”

Karl Faustino (main photo) is a trading manager at Havas Media Group Australia. Originally from the Philippines, in this guest post he reveals his experiences of being a gay man from a Philippines perspective, an Australian one and from an Aldander one, too… I’m a 35-year-old Asian gay man who has been in media for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award
  • Media

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award

Seven West Media is delighted to announce that Madeline McKeown is the recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program. The annual program was established in September 2021 in memory of former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer, the late David Leckie. It was set up in conjunction with Skye Leckie and David and […]

Designing for Diversity: A Deep Dive with Atlassian’s Tarra van Amerongen 
  • Technology

Designing for Diversity: A Deep Dive with Atlassian’s Tarra van Amerongen 

How do you reform an industry? On the face of it, the ramifications of partial representation may seem obvious, but the unconscious impact of a default “one-size-fits-men” model extends to areas many businesses take for granted, including the process of product development itself.  As design and innovation leader at Atlassian, Tarra van Amerongen explains: “Bias […]

Partner Content

by Atlassian