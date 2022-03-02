PUMA & Modibodi Team Up For Global Partnership To Stop Women Sitting Out In Sports

Sports company PUMA and global leak-proof apparel company Modibodi have teamed up to launch a range of leak-free period underwear and activewear,

Created to help women stay comfortable and active during their period whilst making a positive environmental impact.

PUMA together with Modibodi believes that everybody who wants to participate in exercise or sport should be given the opportunity to stay active and play, fueling the motivation behind PUMA x Modibodi’s exclusive global partnership under the “She Moves Us” platform.

Erin Longin, Global Director Run/Train at PUMA, said: “Even in the 21st century, periods and leaks still prevent women from participating in sports. Studies have revealed that girls’ participation in sport drops from 69% (ages 11-12) to 45% (ages 13-15).

“Additionally, the single-use plastic from disposable products can continue to pollute the environment for hundreds of years.

“As a global brand, we felt it important to do our part to address this issue. The PUMA x Modibodi collaboration allows women to stay active, without having to worry about leaks, while reducing their monthly waste from period products.”

Disposable products pollute the environment and are more expensive long term than their reusable, sustainable counterparts. The PUMA x Modibodi collection is designed to be reused and replace the need for disposable pads, liners and tampons, whilst ensuring women can stay extremely comfortable, odour free and protected from all leaks (not just periods).

Modibodi’s proprietary Modifier Technology™ achieves this through its soft top layer, made of merino wool, which wicks moisture and sweat, a quick-drying absorbent microfibre middle layer, that locks away fluid and odour, and additional waterproof protection in the bottom layer.

Kristy Chong, CEO and Founder, Modibodi said: “No woman should have to sit on the sidelines of life because they have their period or bladder leaks.

“We are thrilled to launch this collection with PUMA and together normalize menstruation and tackle the stigma that women can’t be active on their periods or when experiencing any of life’s leaks.”

The first PUMA x Modibodi active underwear collection will be available in May 2022 in selected stores and online at puma.com and modibodi.com.