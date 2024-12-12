Publicis To Send LePub Global In 2025

Publicis has announced that its LePub agency will be going global next year, with a new US hub office in New York coming first, with offices in Bogota, London and Dubai following soon after.

Currently LePub has a presence in Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Singapore and Johannesburg.

LePub was launched in November 2020 and is led by Bruno Bertelli. LePub aims to connect product, commerce, technology and experience to create brand innovation that resonates in culture, at scale.

It also has offerings like LeGarage, the tech-based invention division, LePub has only continued to exceed the standards for creative excellence with work for clients including Heineken, Barilla, Philips, Tecate, Tiger, Diesel, Bottega Veneta and Toblerone. With founding clients Heineken and Barilla, LePub’s US operation will officially open on 1 January 2025.

The office will be led by a newly-appointed management team, beginning with Lea Mastroberti as president, Katy Alonzo as chief strategy officer, and Cecilia Diaz as head of strategy, with additional creative leadership appointments to be announced in the coming weeks. The team will report to Bertelli, as well as Susie Nam, CEO, Publicis Creative US.

Mastroberti brings nearly two decades of experience driving innovation through creativity-cantered solutions. She joins LePub from Accenture Song and previously Droga5, where she served as both global client lead and head of account management for Song Marketing North America.

Alonzo who also serves as chief strategy officer at Le Truc, joined Publicis earlier this year, bringing deep expertise in culturally resonant brand building, having led award-winning work for renowned brands. With six Effies across five categories, she exemplifies LePub’s commitment to both creative excellence and effectiveness.

Diaz is joining from Anomaly where she led strategy across Diageo’s portfolio, bringing fifteen years of strategic leadership experience, with award-winning work spanning categories from luxury to technology. Publicis said that her multicultural background and proven track record of shaping effective, insightful strategies align perfectly with LePub’s data-driven, culturally nuanced approach.

“At a time when brands are challenged by the proliferation of competition, cultural fragmentation, and a digital landscape that moves at warp speed, staying relevant has never been more complex. LePub nimbly blends global and hyper-local trends with emerging innovation to create notable consumer connections,” said Carla Serrano, Publicis Groupe chief strategy officer.

“Bruno is a brilliant creative mind, and under his vision and creative leadership, LePub’s expansion in New York and beyond will exponentially expand the craft of his talented teams.”

“As LePub expands globally, we’re accelerating a network where creativity and strategic thinking work in perfect harmony to not only meet, but drive culture. The opening of our New York office is an incredible milestone, and with our expansion into LATAM and EMEA in early 2025, LePub will boast a network of 10 offices with talent focused on delivering work that’s both imaginative and impactful,” said Bertelli.