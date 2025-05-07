Publicis Sapient Welcomes Gavin Seewooruttun As Data & AI Lead Australia

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, has appointed Gavin Seewooruttun in the newly created role of VP, data and AI lead for Australia. Seewooruttun will be based in Melbourne.

In his role, Seewooruttun will help organisations harness the power of AI and data to transform customer experiences, create new revenue streams and drive operational excellence.

“Gavin is an incredibly important addition to our Australian leadership team. His appointment reflects the priority we are placing on AI-driven offerings in disrupting the consulting industry to drive more value for our clients. Publicis Sapient has been recognised widely for its global leadership in the development of AI-driven solutions,” Angela Robinson, Publicis Sapient’s country managing director for Australia said.

“Gavin has proven that he is an innovative and trusted advisor to clients. He is ideally positioned to drive the evolution of our data and AI capabilities and play a key role in accelerating our strategic growth across the region,” Robinson added.

“I am incredibly excited to join Publicis Sapient and contribute to a forward-thinking team that is passionately committed to leveraging data and AI to drive impactful digital business transformation,” Gavin Seewooruttun, VP, Australia data and AI lead at Publicis Sapient said.

“Australia is poised to be a leader in the digital age, and I am eager to help our clients unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth through innovative AI-driven strategies”.

Data and AI are at the core of Publicis Sapient’s SPEED – strategy, product, experience, engineering and data and AI – capabilities at the core of the company’s digital business transformation value proposition.

Seewooruttun has spent over 20 years as an advisor to clients at the intersection of technology, innovation and business. Before joining Publicis Sapient, he served as EY’s Asia-Pacific consulting leader for AI and analytics. During this time, he built one of the largest AI teams in the region, helping shape and execute the AI and data strategies of large financial institutions, government departments, resources companies and retailers. Seewooruttun joined EY through the acquisition of C3, a data and analytics firm, where he was the head of analytics.

Prior to joining C3, Seewooruttun was program director at a systems integrator, where he specialised in data-driven business transformation. In this role, he managed a global portfolio of major programs. His global experience includes leading multi-disciplinary engineering, product and strategy teams. Most recently, Seewooruttun led the successful launch of Advaise, an AI-powered startup providing professional services automation solutions.