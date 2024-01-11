Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator

Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator.

Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient

The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. This partnership brings together the unique offerings of Publicis Sapient, its parent company Publicis Groupe, and Google Cloud to enable “Power of One,” Publicis Groupe’s blend of systems integrator and media agency capabilities across Google Cloud and Google Marketing Platform.

Publicis Sapient’s RMN Accelerator is a differentiated high-value solution that accelerates time-to-value for clients. It provides the foundation for a Retail Media Network, allowing retailers to monetise consumer and product data by establishing an advertising platform on their digital and physical properties. The RMN Accelerator lowers the barrier to entry for retail media networks to increase their presence across large and long-tail advertisers.

“We are excited to expand our global partnership with Google Cloud through the Industry Value Network (IVN) program by bringing Publicis Sapient’s deep industry expertise and SPEED (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI) capabilities to retailers and enterprises across the globe,” said Randall Orbon, executive vice president, strategy & consulting at Publicis Sapient. “The Retail Media Network Accelerator is a key step in our collective journey to bring the best- in-breed Retail Media Networks solution and drive digital business transformation for our joint customers”.

“By leveraging and combining Publicis Sapient’s domain retail expertise and our AI technologies, we will enable enterprises to maximise the value of retail media networks at scale,” said Amy Eschliman, managing director, cloud retail industry solutions at Google Cloud. “Through our joint capabilities, enterprises will have access to industry-leading experts that will enable clients to generate, and quickly grow, new revenue streams”.

This accelerator will help brands make their RMN platform available with powerful measurement, insights and self-service capabilities, as well as provide media planning activation and automation for both direct advertising and media network-based advertising.

The solution provides: