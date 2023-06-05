Publicis Groupe Jumps Into The AI Regulation Fray

Publicis Groupe Global has joined the Coalition of Content Provenance Authenticity (C2PA) and has become the first advertising holdco to join the Coalition’s Steering Committee (lead image: Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO).

Founded by Adobe, C2PA in collaboration with the New York Times and (ironically) Twitter, to address the spread and prevalence of misinformation online.

Publicis said that it is joining the Coalition at a “critical time” as it seeks to “build and standardise” a framework for content verification but also protect “the authenticity and provenance of AI assets for creators, brands and consumers.”

To date, C2A’s efforts have led to the C2PA Specification system that safeguards and verifies original content across various formats, including photo, video and audio.

“Unquestionably, the capabilities of generative AI are evolving quickly, and the need for leadership is critical,” said Jem Ripley, CEO of Publicis Digital Experience.

“We are committed to bringing our expertise across digital content, media, production, data and technology to the forefront for C2PA, driving innovation and protections for our clients’ businesses, while ensuring the authenticity and regulation of all AI content experiences in the future.”

However, Publicis Groupe’s adventures in AI are nothing new. It has offered AI across its portfolio of tools and offerings, including its internal custom-made AI platform Marcel.