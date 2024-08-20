Publicis Groupe ANZ Unveils New Talent & Influencer Offering, FLUENT

Publicis Groupe ANZ has launched FLUENT, an innovative initiative bringing together the company’s tools, technology and talent to maximise brand impact through strategic partnerships with talent and influencers.

FLUENT integrates three key capabilities to deliver measurable business outcomes: talent and influencer identification and co-creation; the integration of partnerships into e-commerce that drives conversions; and a proprietary ‘Return on Influence’ measurement framework.

Core to FLUENT is a one-stop shop that streamlines talent discovery, management and creative collaboration. Named FLUENT TALENT, the service will manage a stable of its own talent in addition to casting for campaigns across channels including socially driven initiatives, TV commercials, outdoor advertising and partnerships. FLUENT TALENT will identify genuine connections to brands by leveraging its curated roster, while also collaborating with established talent management agencies to ensure authentic brand placements.

The FLUENT offering will also deliver a fresh approach to content creation by fostering creative excellence and collaboration among talent, creatives and brands. Through a refined process, FLUENT aims to create effective content that delivers business results for brands via a comprehensive media strategy covering social, earned, above the line and beyond.

Meanwhile, a ‘Return on Influence’ measurement framework has been developed to quantify the ROI of talent and influencer collaborations, with a focus on e-commerce and media. The offering will explore leveraging e-commerce to solidify the impact of talent and influencers through shoppable content.

“We are constantly evolving our services and solutions to ensure that we remain at the leading edge of marketing transformation that delivers tangible business results for our clients. As we navigate a complex and always evolving media landscape, talent and influencers have become a critical part of the mix. With FLUENT, our focus is on creating strong connections between the talent and brands that influence Australians to act; while providing clients with a new robust measurement framework to track the return on their investment,” said Michael Rebelo, CEO Publicis Groupe ANZ.

The FLUENT team will be led by Skye Lambley, CEO of Herd MSL ANZ and Salterbaxter Australia, in partnership with Peter Galmes, Director at FLUENT, and Christine Yangoyan, Head of Talent & Influencer at FLUENT TALENT. The team will work closely with Publicis Groupe ANZ’s specialists in e-commerce, customer engagement and data, including Davy Rennie, CEO of Digitas and Balance Internet Australia, and Dan Tintner, Managing Director of Razorfish Australia.

“We believe in the impact Australia’s most influential faces can have in marketing campaigns, and the growing need for brands to be able to quantify this influence. Our vision is to transform talent into dynamic storefronts, unlocking brands in the realm of e-commerce like never before and driving measurable impact through our ‘Return on Influence’ model to measure the power of talent,” Lambley said.

FLUENT is an initiative backed by Publicis Groupe ANZ agencies and is available for clients and talent today.